Black Dragon Kickboxing gearing up for Superfight on Sunday

After a gap of over two years Black Dragon Kickboxing club in Galway City will once again be hosting a major show this Sunday with the event taking place at Ballinfoyle Community Centre.

The club are also celebrating 26 years in existence this year as there was no opportunity to celebrate their Silver Jubilee because of Covid restrictions meaning there was no special fight event to honour the milestone.

What that means is that this Sunday, the club will be hosting a full fight card with three main events. Two All Ireland Title fights featuring Annagdown’s Finn Foley taking on Limerick’s Jake Power for the Junior Strawweight Belt and Salthill’s Evelyn Coffey squaring off with Dungarvan’s Robyn Lenihan for the Senior Ladies Superlight Belt.

The main event will see Kinvara man Cian McCormack taking on Dimitri Wollf who is flying in from Bordeaux in the South Of France in an K-1 rules International Superfight.

Tickets available from the fighters, Black Dragon Gym, or a limited few at the door.

Doors open at 2.30pm with the first fight scheduled for 3pm.