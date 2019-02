The Clayton will be host to a major international tomorrow night when Ireland face France. There are five international fights between the two countries and the night will also feature an undercard of fourteen fights with an All-Ireland Title fight featuring Damien Creaven from Ballybrit who takes on Chris Breen from Tipperary at 60Kg under international low kick rules.

Pete Foley has been talking to John Mulligan about it and he told John that it will be a fantastic night tomorrow night.