Black Dragon Kickboxing Club heading to Italy for World Unified Championships

Seven members of the Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing Club will travel as part of IKF Team Ireland to Marina Di Carrara in Tuscany, Italy to take part in the Unified World Martial Arts Championships from 30th October to 3rd November.

They will jet out early on Wednesday morning, 30th October, with teams from Kilkenny, Navan and Athlone from Dublin Airport to Pisa Airport where a chartered bus will bring them first to get weighed in and complete medical checkups, before retiring to their hotel for the evening to rest up before the competition begins on Thursday.

The Unifieds are the largest Martial Arts Championships on the planet attracting over 5000 athletes from over 110 countries from all continents and the Galway fighters will compete in the Kickboxing & K-1 disciplines.

Galway coach Pete Foley who is also the Irish team manager, is confident that his team have a good chance of winning medals and is looking forward to a great event.

Once again, the team did all their own fundraising and Pete wishes to thank anyone who helped in any way such as perhaps buying a raffle ticket, contributing towards the annual Black Dragon 5k run or donating spot prizes etc.

It’s all very appreciated and they will do their utmost to do their club, town and country proud.