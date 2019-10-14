Black Dragon Kickboxer Wins National Title

Black Dragon Kickboxer Jamie O’Sullivan, who hails from Clonberne, Co Galway, became the IKF Senior Light Cruiserweight Kickboxing Champion of Ireland on Saturday night after a brutal encounter with Claremorris fighter James Kelly.

The fight, which was sponsored by City & County Bouncy Castles, was the main event and went the full five rounds championship distance with both men landing huge shots on the other and although Jamie took the nod from all three Judges who hailed from Dublin, Tipperary Town and Donegal, he was rocked by a solid right hand in the third round which would have knocked out a lesser man.

When the decision was given and Jamie’s hand was raised, the roof almost came off the Clayton with excitement.

Jamie will jet out to Tuscany with Coach Pete Foley and the rest of the Irish Team on 30th October to compete in the Unified World Championships.