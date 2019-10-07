Black Dragon Fighters Bid To Become National Champions This Weekend

Two fighters from the Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing Club will take to the ring this Saturday Night in the fabulous Clayton Hotel right here in Galway City in the hope of becoming the latest Senior All Ireland Kickboxing Champions for the well known city centre Martial Arts Gym.

Dara Mannion from Westside in Galway City, AKA “The Westside Warrior” will take on Sean Rowe from the highly regarded Top Pro Gym in Kilkenny over five x two minute rounds for the vacant IKF All Ireland Super Welterweight Kickboxing Title at -69.5kg.

Dara Mannion From Westside

Both men recently won eliminator bouts against different opponents by Knockout in the run up to the title fight and are now ready to do battle for the vacant belt.

Mannion’s club mate Jamie O’Sullivan from Clonberne, Co Galway will take on James Kelly from Ultimate Kickboxing Gym in Claremorris, Co Mayo for the Vacant IKF Light Cruiserweight All Ireland Title at -84.5kg.

Jamie O’Sullivan From Clonberne

Both men, standing at six feet three & six feet four inches tall respectively, met before on two occasions and have a win each over each other with both men sending the other to hospital on separate occasions.

This time however, it’s scheduled for five x two minute rounds with the coveted Irish Title Belt at stake.

Shane Lawless from Athlone will lock horns with Dungarvan’s Ryan Griffin in the third Title fight of the evening for the -57.72kg IKF All Ireland Feather weight title and there will be 12 support fights featuring lots of upcoming talent from the Black Dragon Gym taking on opposition from all over Ireland to warm the crowd up before the main events get underway.

Doors open at 6pm with the first fight scheduled to start at 6.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now from any of the fighters on the card, the Black Dragon Gym or the Clayton Hotel Reception.

Tel: 087 – 8119227 for more information.