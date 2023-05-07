BKT United Rugby Championship Semi-Final Match Ups Locked In

The line-up for the BKT United Rugby Championship Semi-Finals has been confirmed with Dublin and Cape Town hosting games on Saturday, May 13.

As the highest-ranked teams who qualified for the Semi-Finals Leinster Rugby (1) and DHL Stormers (3) will be the home sides with Munster Rugby (5) and Connacht (7) hitting the road with places on the line to reach the BKT URC Grand Final on Saturday, May 27.

The weekend’s results also confirm that Connacht’s place in next season’s Heineken Champions Cup is now confirmed.

Semi-Final 1 will take place at 17:30 UK/IRE at Aviva Stadium as Leinster (1) host Munster in the Irish capital.

Semi-Final 2 will take place at 15:00 UK/IRE (16:00 SA) at DHL Stadium as DHL Stormers (3) welcome Connacht (7) to the Western cape.

The winners will face each other in the BKT URC Grand Final with the highest ranked team hosting the game at their nominated venue.

Saturday, May 13

DHL Stormers v Connacht

DHL Stadium, Cape Town

KO: 15:00 (UK/IRE) / 16:00 SA

Live on: SuperSport, TG4, ViaPlay, URC.tv, Premier Sports, Discovery+ / Eurosport, FloRugby

Leinster v Munster

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

KO: 17:30 (UK/IRE) / 18:30 SA

Live on: RTÉ, SuperSport, ViaPlay, URC.tv, Premier Sports, Discovery+ / Eurosport, FloRugby

Semi-Final Path

The winner of QF1 (Leinster) plays the winner of QF4 (Munster) in Semi-Final 1 and the winner of QF2 (Connacht) plays the winner of QF3 (DHL Stormers) in Semi-Final 2.

In a change to last season’s rules, the teams with the highest seeding in each Semi-Final will have home venue rights. Previously, the winners of QF1 and QF2 were guaranteed home draws no matter their ranking.

BKT URC Qualifiers for Heineken Champions Cup 2023/24

Leinster Rugby (Irish Shield winner)

DHL Stormers (South African Shield winner)

Ulster (highest ranked non-Shield winner)

Glasgow Warriors (Scottish Italian Shield winner)

Munster Rugby (second highest ranked non-Shield winner)

Vodacom Bulls (third highest ranked non-Shield winner)

Connacht (fourth highest ranked non-Shield winner)

Cardiff Rugby (Welsh Shield winner)