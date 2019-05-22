Bish Rower Takes Silver At European Junior Championships

Matthew Gallagher of St Josephs College “The BISH” Rowing Club was part of the Junior Mens Coxed 4+ that represented Ireland at the European Junior Championships held in Essen, Germany where the crew secured a silver medal in the hotly contested “A” final.

The Irish and German crews produced a thrilling finish after they had gone toe to toe throughout the race, with Germany marginally ahead coming into the final 200 metres.

Ireland sprinted, only to fall short by three tenths of a second. Turkey took bronze.

The Irish coaching team of Fran Keane and John Walsh also from “The BISH” Rowing Club, were “delighted” with the result. The crew of Matthew Gallagher, James O’Donovan (Castleconnell Boat Club), Jack Dorney, (Shandon Boat Club) John Kearney (Cork Boat Club) and cox Leah O’Regan (Shandon Boat Club) have been pre-selected for the World Junior Championships and they remain fixed on the goal of performing there.

According to Rowing Ireland’s Assistant Coach for Junior Men, John Walsh,it was a great result from the crew who showed great maturity in their performances throughout the competition. They will take a lot of positives from this result and will continue their preparation for the Junior World Championships which take place in Tokyo, Japan on 7-11 August 2019. Sterner tests await the Irish crew there with countries such as USA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and China all coming into the fray but this success and a coveted European Silver Medal should be celebrated by the crew and by Gallagher who now puts the focus back into his preparations for the Leaving Certificate Examination.

EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Essen, Germany

Men’s Junior Four, coxed – A Final:

1 Germany 6:19.88, 2 Ireland (M Gallagher, J O’Donovan, J Dorney, J Kearney; cox: L O’Regan) 6:20.18, 3 Turkey 6:22.12.