A Bikeathon in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland, Galway Branch will take place at the Galway Plaza this Sunday between 10am-5pm.

The event, which is being organised by the local cycle group, Rothar, will include some special guest cyclists including Connacht and Ireland international, Ultan Dillane, the Galway footballer, Gary O Donnell as well as members of the victorious Galway Camogie team who recently lifted the National League Cup.