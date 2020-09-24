Bike Fest Mayo At Ballinrobe Racecourse September 26th

Ballinrobe racecourse will be a hive of activity on Saturday September 26th with adults and kids mad to get going on all things two wheeled.

We will have 5 different coached disciplines running simultaneously: Road, Track, Cyclo Cross, MTB & BMX.

For the young ones U8 we have a set out skills course based at the Forecourt beside the grand stand, this session is for about 20mins and will run every hour or so depending on numbers. (Map of activities attached)

We also have an obstacle course set up, this will run about every 90mins or after a group has TRIED OUT each discipline.

Participants then get the chance to test their agility by trying to navigate around a fun obstacle course…

There is a lot going on in a short space of time and if the weather Gods play ball I can see a big crowd turning up.

With the Tour just over what a three weeks of cycling we just witnessed, especially after the magnificent achievements of Sam Bennett at the Tour De France, it looks like the timing of the Bike Fest Try Out day couldn’t have been better.

For other Bike week activities check out the Sports Partnerships.

For anyone interested in coaching this will be a massive opportunity to pick up tips from experienced coaches, so if you are an adult, a coach or a parent we would love to see you at the safe confines of Ballinrobe racecourse.

Check in open from 10.30am at Main Carpark, make sure you have REGISTERED. (See link below)

Sessions run every 30minutes with first session starting at 11.15am and finishing at 2.30pm

Session start times for each discipline

11.15am

12noon

12.40

13.20

14.00

Finish 2.30pm All Participants including, parents, coaches and kids MUST register in advance via Cycling Ireland’s online registration system to take part and to ensure that all relevant Covid19 guidelines are adhered to. Further details are available at www.westernlakescc.com

Sign up at:https://eventmaster.ie/event/vK3quPoSb4