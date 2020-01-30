Bigger And better For Gaelic4Teens As 30 Clubs Announced For 2020 Programme

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed the 30 clubs who have been selected to take part in the Gaelic4Teens programme over the coming months.

Following a hugely-successful pilot in 2017, Gaelic4Teens has since doubled in size, with the number of participating clubs increasing by 13 in 2020.

The programme will help clubs to retain their current playing bases while also recruiting players in the 13-17 age bracket, which has been identified as a group with a high drop-out rate.

The 30 clubs taking part this year are as follows:

Munster: Daingean Uí Chúis (Kerry), Inbehear Scéine Gaels (Kerry), Kerins O Rahilly’s (Kerry), Ballyporeen (Tipperary).

Leinster: Cooley Kickhams (Louth), Duleek/Bellewstown (Meath), Garrycastle (Westmeath), Strokestown (Roscommon), Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), St. Kevin’s/Killians (Dublin), Skankill (Dublin), Na Fianna (Kildare), Kilcoole (Wicklow), Sallins (Kildare), Summerhill (Meath), Kildavin/Clonegal (Carlow), Ballycomoyle (Westmeath), Glen Emmets (Louth), St. Margarets (Dublin)

Ulster: Naomh Naille (Donegal), Monaghan Harps (Monaghan), Corduff (Monaghan), Sean McDermotts (Monaghan), Fintona (Tyrone), Aodh Ruadh (Tyrone).

Connacht: MacHale Rovers (Mayo), Barna (Galway), St. James (Galway), Neale (Mayo), Kiltimagh (Mayo).

The programme will work closely with coaches, influencing the content of their coaching sessions as well as establishing the best ways for coaches to communicate with their players.

The programme will be monitored and evaluated to ensure that it achieves the aim of having a direct impact on the retention of players.

As well as tailoring training sessions, there will be a focus on education that will see well-known players Cliodhna O’Connor (Dublin), Sharon Courtney (Monaghan), Orlagh Farmer (Cork), Jackie Kinch (Wicklow), Sinead Delahunty (Tipperary), Bronagh McGrane (Louth) and Fiona McHale (Mayo) provide expertise and advice to participants for the duration of the programme.

The research that prompted the development of the Gaelic4Teens programme revealed that players play for enjoyment, to keep fit and healthy, to relieve stress and because their friends also play.

The reasons highlighted for giving up the sport are that they don’t get enough playing time, there is no fun at training, that it is too competitive and that they are treated differently.

The programme begins on the weekend of the 15th/16th February across three venues.

For further information please contact William Harmon: [email protected] or 01-8363156