Big win for Galway in National Camogie League – The Commentary

Big win for Galway in National Camogie League

Galway are still in contention for a place in the VERY National Camogie League Semi-Final following a one point win over Waterford on Saturday afternoon in Loughrea.

Injury time points from Carrie Dolan and Aisling O’Reilly foiled a stirring second-half comeback by Waterford.

Galway winning by 0-13 to 0-12.

Here is the commentary of the game from Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

Presented by John Mulligan.