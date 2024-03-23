23 March 2024
Big win for Galway in National Camogie League – The Commentary
Galway are still in contention for a place in the VERY National Camogie League Semi-Final following a one point win over Waterford on Saturday afternoon in Loughrea.
Injury time points from Carrie Dolan and Aisling O’Reilly foiled a stirring second-half comeback by Waterford.
Galway winning by 0-13 to 0-12.
Here is the commentary of the game from Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.
Presented by John Mulligan.