Big Weekend of Galway LGFA League Finals ahead

This weekend is a big one in ladies football in the county with several league finals being held.

There are two finals this evening with Milltown at home to Kilkerrin/Clonberne in the Division 4 Cup Final and Gaeil na Gaillimhe and Naomh Mhuire facing each other in the Claddagh with both games throwing in at 7pm.

There are four league finals tomorrow including Dunmore McHales and Caltra Cuans in the Division 1 Shield Final in Caltra at 7pm and 7 league finals on Sunday including the Division 1 Cup Final between Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Claregalway in Annaghdown at 12 Noon.

The Full List of all finals is…

Friday 25th

Div. 4 Cup Final – Milltown v Kilkerrin Clonberne at 7pm in Milltown

Div. 6 Shield Final – Gaeil na Gaillimhe v Naomh Mhuire at 7pm at The Claddagh

Saturday 26th

Div. 2 Cup Final – Salthill Knocknacarra v Naomh Mhuire at 2pm in The Prairie

Div. 2 Shield Final – St. James v Grainne Mhaols at 5.30pm in Knockdoemore

Div. 3 Cup Final – Caherlistrane v Oughterard at 6.30pm in Caherlistrane

Div. 1 Shield Final – Dunmore McHales v Caltra Cuans at 7pm in Caltra

Sunday 27th

Div. 1 Cup Final – Kilkerrin Clonberne v Claregalway at 12 noon in Annaghdown

Div. 5 Shield Final – An Spidéal v St. Michaels at 2pm in An Spidéal

Div. 7 Shield Final – Grainne Mhaols v Loughrea at 2pm in Tonabrocky

Div. 6 Cup Final – Naomh Anna Leitir Mór v Carna-Caiseal at 5.30pm in Rosmuc

Div. 7 Cup Final – Bearna v St. James at 5.30pm in Bearna

Div. 4 Shield Final – Ballinasloe v St. Marys at 6pm in Ballinasloe

Div. 5 Cup Final – Annaghdown v Corofin at 7pm in Annaghdown