Big weekend of Cup Basketball ahead

This bank holiday weekend is a massive one in the Irish basketball calendar as the opening rounds of the Hula Hoops National Cup tip off across all four divisions.
In the Women’s Paudie O’Connor National Cup, two big preliminary games are in store, as Ambassador UCC Glanmire host reigning champions, Liffey Celtics, while DCU Mercy welcome newly-promoted Maree to Dublin on Saturday evening.
Mercy currently
Over in the Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup meanwhile, there are a number of big games in store. Last year’s Cup semi-finalists, Belfast Star, travel to Galway to face Maree. Star will be hoping to go one step further than last
A new name will be etched on the Women’s Division One National Cup meanwhile, after last year’s winners, Maree, were promoted to the Women’s Super League. A big Dublin derby kicks off the weekend as Swords Thunder welcome Trinity Meteors, while NUIG Mystics host Ulster University, Phoenix Rockets welcome UL Huskies and Limerick Celtics go head-to-head with Portlaoise Panthers.
Basketball Ireland Fixtures October 25-28th
Friday October 25th
Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Killorglin Sports Centre, 20:00;
Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup
Swords Thunder v Trinity Meteors, ALSAA-Dublin, 20:00;
Saturday October 26th
Hula Hoops Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup
Maree v Belfast Star, Calasanctius College Oranmore, 16:00;
Griffith College Templeogue v UCD Marian, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00;
DCU Saints v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, St Vincent’s, 20:00;
Hula Hoops Paudie O’Connor National Cup Preliminaries:
Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Liffey Celtics, Mardyke Arena, 17:30;
DCU Mercy v Maree, DCU Complex, 18:30;
Hula Hoops Presidents National Cup
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, Killarney SC, 19.30
IT Carlow Basketball v Waterford Vikings, Old Leighlin CC, 12:30;
Limerick Sports Eagles v LYIT Donegal, PESS Building, 19:00
Fr Mathews v Limerick Celtics, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45;
Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup
NUI Galway Mystics v Ulster University, Kingfisher, NUIG, 15:30;
Phoenix Rockets v UL Huskies, Methodist College, 15:30;
Sunday October 27th:
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v Belfast Star, Killorglin Sports Centre, 15:00
Pyrobel Killester v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, IWA-Clontarf, 15:00;
UCD Marian v DCU Saints, UCD, 15:00;
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:
Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v IT Carlow Basketball, Ballincollig CS, 13:00;
EJ Sligo All-Stars v McGowans Tolka Rovers, Mercy College, 15:00;
Limerick Celtics v LYIT Donegal, St Munchins, 15:30;
Portlaoise Panthers v Limerick Sports Eagles, St Mary’s Sports Hall, 19:00;
Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup
Limerick Celtics v Portlaoise Panthers, St Munchins, 13:30;
Monday October 28th:
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:
DBS Éanna v Maree, Colaiste Eanna, 14:00;
Griffith College Templeogue v Coughlan CandS Neptune, Nord Anglia International School, 15:00;
Moycullen v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Kingfisher, NUIG, 15:00