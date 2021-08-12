Big Weekend in Club Hurling Calendar with League Finals and Senior Relegation Final

print

The club hurling scene comes alive this weekend with 3 significant fixtures, with two 2021 League Finals and the delayed 2020 Senior Relegation Final.

Kilnadeema/Leitrim face Kinvara in the 2020 Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Final on Sunday in Kenny Park at 2pm.

The loser here drops to Intermediate Hurling for 2021. Liam Donoghue is part of the Kilnadeema Leitrim management team as the face up to a Kinvara side for whom Conor Whelan will play a big role.

On Saturday, there are two Kevin Burke Tyres Hurling League Finals at 6pm

Tommy Larkins takes on Loughrea in the Division One Final in Duggan Park.

These sides met in the 2020 Championship with Larkins winning by 4. Loughrea went on to reach the County semi final while Larkins went out of the championship on scoring difference. Galway U20 manager Jeff Lynskey is with Loughrea while county senior stars Eanna Murphy and Jason Flynn will aim to lead Larkins

Meanwhile, the Kevin Burke Tyres Division 2 Hurling League Final is at Kenny Park at the same time and features Craughwell and Killimordaly.

Both these sides earned promotion back to Senior A last year. Galway Minor manager Brian Hanley is involved with Craughwell, while Killimordaly will look to Galway players Brian Concannon and Jack Fitzpatrick for leadership