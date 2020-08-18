Big Weekend For Cregmore/Claregalway FC In Underage Finals

Cregmore/Claregalway fielded two teams in both the Under 12 and Under 18 Connacht Shield Finals.
Unfortunately, the Under 12 Team were defeated in a close match against a well organised St Bernard’s outfit in a penalty shoot out.
However, the penalty Gods were on the side of the Under 18 team who took the honours against a very gallant and sporting Knocknacarra team winning 4-2 on penalties.
A great weekend for Cregmore/Claregalway FC, congrats and well done to all the players and coaches for their commitment during the year.
Cregmore/Claregalway Under 12’s – BACK (left to right)- Conor O’Gorman, Eoin Casserly, Lewis Carr, Mark Ambagtsheer, Domhnall Jinks, Andrew Carr, Eli White, Ronan Cahalan, Jordan Maloney
FRONT (left to right)- Michael McNicholas, Eoghan Parker, Iarla Kenny, Daniel Brogan, Matthew Conroy, Matthew Casey, Luke Crowe