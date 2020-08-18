Big Weekend For Cregmore/Claregalway FC In Underage Finals

Cregmore/Claregalway fielded two teams in both the Under 12 and Under 18 Connacht Shield Finals.

Unfortunately, the Under 12 Team were defeated in a close match against a well organised St Bernard’s outfit in a penalty shoot out.

However, the penalty Gods were on the side of the Under 18 team who took the honours against a very gallant and sporting Knocknacarra team winning 4-2 on penalties.

A great weekend for Cregmore/Claregalway FC, congrats and well done to all the players and coaches for their commitment during the year.

Cregmore/Claregalway Under 12’s – BACK (left to right)- Conor O’Gorman, Eoin Casserly, Lewis Carr, Mark Ambagtsheer, Domhnall Jinks, Andrew Carr, Eli White, Ronan Cahalan, Jordan Maloney

FRONT (left to right)- Michael McNicholas, Eoghan Parker, Iarla Kenny, Daniel Brogan, Matthew Conroy, Matthew Casey, Luke Crowe

Cregmore/Claregalway U18’s – BACK (left to right)- Evin Dempsey, Alan Gavin, Dan Fox, Sean Bradley, Josh Buckley, Liam McDonagh, Kristan Flaherty, David Tarmey, Dean Watson, Eamonn McGrath, Luke Delore, Neil Connaughton, Conor Fahy, Keith Doyle, Adrian Gavin

FRONT (left to right)- Rian Duggan, Sebastian Knoop, Darren O’Reilly, Dan Curley, Gerard O’Riordan, Kyle Long, Evan Callinan, Iarlaith Neachton