Big Decisions All The Way In Final Round Of Hurling League

Next Sunday’s programme is the most exciting so far in the Allianz hurling League as the final round will decide several key issues in a campaign which has more than lived up to expectations.

2019 ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A: LIMERICK GUARANTEED QUARTER-FINAL SPOT

Sunday (2.0): Clare v Limerick, Ennis; Cork v Tipperary, Pairc Ui Rinn; Wexford v Kilkenny, Innovate Wexford Park

All-Ireland champions, Limerick (6 points) have already qualified for the quarter-finals, leaving the other five counties battling it out for the remaining three places in the final round. Wexford, Kilkenny, Cork and Clare are all on four points but Tipperary (2 points) could still make the quarter-finals if they beat Cork, depending on results elsewhere.

Tipperary beat Cork in last year’s League while the sides drew in the Munster championship. Limerick beat Clare in last year’s League quarter final, winning on frees after they were level following extra-time, but the Bannermen turned the tables in the Munster championship, winning by 13 points.

Kilkenny and Wexford met three times last year, with the Cats winning all three. They won the 1A contest by 0-22 to 0-19, the League semi-final by 1-27 to 2-15 and the Leinster ‘round robin’ by 0-22 to 1-18.

2019 ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B: THREE ALREADY BOOKED IN FOR QUARTER-FINALS

Sunday (2.0): Carlow v Offaly, Netwatch Cullen Park; Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park; Waterford v Galway, Walsh Park

Galway (7 points), Dublin and Waterford (6pts each) have already qualified for the quarter-finals and will be joined by either Laois (3pts) or Carlow (2pts).

This will be the first Waterford v Galway game since the 2017 All-Ireland final which the Tribesmen won. Dublin and Laois met in last year’s League, when the Dubs won by 3-23 to 0-17 in Portlaoise.

2019 ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A: WESTMEATH AND KERRY HAVE QUALIFIED FOR THE FINAL

Sunday (1.0): Antrim v London, Corrigan Park; Kerry v Meath, Fitzgerald Stadium; Westmeath v Mayo, TEG Cusack Park.

Westmeath (8 points) and Kerry (6 points) have qualified for the final, with the winners gaining promotion to Division 1. Antrim are on four points but even if they beat London and Meath beat Kerry they will lose out to the Kingdom for a place on the final on the head to head rule. Kerry beat Antrim in the first round.

2019 ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2B: THREE BIDDING FOR A PLACE IN THE FINAL

Sunday (1.0): Derry v Wicklow, Ballinascreen; Donegal v Warwickshire, Letterkenny; Kildare v Down, Newbridge

Derry (8 points), Down and Wicklow (6 points each) are in contention for the two final places. A draw would be enough for Derry to make the top two but if they lose to Wicklow and Down beat Kildare, it would be three-way tie at the top, in which case the placings would be decided on scoring difference.

2019 ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3A: WHO WILL JOIN ROSCOMMON IN THE FINAL

Sunday (1.0): Lancashire v Roscommon, Abbotstown; Louth v Monaghan, Darver; Tyrone v Armagh, Omagh.

Roscommon (8 points) have qualified for the final and will be joined by Armagh (6 points), Tyrone (4pts) or Monaghan (4 points). A draw would be enough for Armagh to secure a place in the final.

2019 ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B: SLIGO AND LONGFORD IN THE FINAL

Sunday (1.0): Fermanagh v Cavan, Lisbellaw; Longford v Sligo, Longford Brothers, Pearse Park.

Sligo and Longford, both of whom have won their first three games, have qualified for the final ahead of their clash in the last round. The winners of Fermanagh v Cavan will finish third.

2019 ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: RESULTS & FIXTURES

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A

Round 1: Tipperary 2-16 Clare 1-11; Limerick 1-17 Limerick 2-11; Kilkenny 2-18 Cork 0-17.

Round 2: Clare 2-20 Kilkenny 1-22; Wexford 1-18 Cork 0-17; Limerick 1-21 Tipperary 1-14.

Round 3: Cork 1-20 Clare 0-20; Limerick 2-18 Kilkenny 0-15; Wexford 1-15 Tipperary 1-14.

Round 4: Clare 2-22 Wexford 1-22; Kilkenny 0-18 Tipperary 0-17; Cork 2-21 Limerick 1-21.

Round 5: Mar 3: Clare v Limerick; Cork v Tipperary; Wexford v Kilkenny.



ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B

Round 1: Dublin 3-15 Carlow 0-18; Galway 1-27 Laois 2-15; Waterford 2-28 Offaly 0-7.

Round 2: Carlow 0-20 Galway 0-20; Waterford 4-22 Laois 1-15; Dublin 2-19 Offaly 0-12.

Round 3: Laois 3-17 Offaly 2-16; Waterford 3-15 Carlow 0-10; Galway 0-20 Dublin 1-11.

Round 4: Galway 2-20 Offaly 0-14; Carlow 0-17 Laois 0-17; Dublin 1-26 Waterford 4-15.

Round 5: Mar 3: Carlow v Offaly; Dublin v Laois; Waterford v Galway.



Quarter-finals: Mar 10: Top 1A v 4th 1B; 2nd 1A v 3rd 1B; 3rd 1A v 2nd 1B; 4th 1A v Top 1B.

Semi-finals: Mar 16.

Final: Mar 24



ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Round 1: Mayo 0-17 Meath 0-1 7; Westmeath 2-17 London 0-15; Kerry 1-21 Antrim 2-16.

Round 2: Westmeath 4-13 Kerry 2-17; Antrim 3-13 Meath 2-15; Mar 9: London v Mayo.

Round 3: Meath 3-16 London 0-10; Westmeath 1-17 Antrim 1-15; Kerry 3-18 Mayo 0-9.

Round 4: Kerry 3-27 London 1-11; Westmeath 1-20 Meath 0-20; Antrim 5-18 Mayo 0-13.

Round 5: Mar 4: Antrim v London; Kerry v Meath; Westmeath v Mayo.

Final: Mar 10



ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2B

Round 1: Kildare 2-16 Donegal 1-13; Derry 1-16 Down 0-14; Wicklow 2-20 Warwickshire 0-11.

Round 2: Derry 3-18 Donegal 0-12; Down 1-23 Wicklow 0-15; Kildare 8-19 Warwickshire 0-6.

Round 3: Wicklow 2-13 Donegal 0-15; Derry 0-21 Kildare 1-16; Down 1-16 Warwickshire 0-11.

Round 4: Down 3-21 Donegal 1-15; Derry 2-18 Warwickshire 3-11; Wicklow 2-17 Kildare 1-17

Round 5: Mar 3: Derry v Wicklow; Donegal v Warwickshire; Kildare v Down.

Final: Mar 10



ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3A

Round 1: Roscommon 3-18 Louth 1-11; Armagh 4-11 Monaghan 0-5; Tyrone 2-17 Lancashire 0-10.

Round 2: Armagh 2-14 Lancashire 0-12; Roscommon 1-21 Monaghan 0-14; Tyrone 2-23 Louth 1-11.

Round 3: Louth 2-12 Lancashire 1-13; Roscommon 0-18 Armagh 1-11; Monaghan 4-12 Tyrone 0-13.

Round 4: Armagh 2-17 Louth 2-6; Monaghan 3-17 Lancashire 0-16; Roscommon 1-26 Tyrone 1-11.

Round 5: Mar 3: Lancashire v Roscommon; Louth v Monaghan; Tyrone v Armagh.

Final: Mar 10



ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B

Round 1: Cavan 2-9 Leitrim 1-11; Sligo 2-14 Fermanagh 1-16.

Round 2: Sligo 2-14 Leitrim 0-19; Longford 1-16 Fermanagh 2-7

Round 3: Longford 2-18 Leitrim 0-16; Sligo 4-19 Cavan 2-6.

Round 4: Longford 3-10 Cavan 0-13; Fermanagh 2-15 Leitrim 1-12.

Round 5: Mar 3: Fermanagh v Cavan; Longford v Sligo.

Final: Mar 10