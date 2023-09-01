Big Crowds Expected for Final Meeting of the 2023 Racing Season at Ballinrobe Races

Ballinrobe Racecourse has enjoyed a fantastic 2023 season with increases in attendance across all race meetings so far this year. The final meeting on Friday 15th September is expected to continue on this trend with a big crowd expected for an 8-race National Hunt fixture.

John Flannelly, racecourse manager, commented: ‘2023 has exceeded our expectations to date. We have seen increases in attendance across all fixtures and we expect our final meeting on Friday 15th September to be especially busy’. We have a very enjoyable season with great crowds and we have been very lucky with the weather forecast in an otherwise unpredictable summer.”

“There is a big demand for group packages for Friday 15th and as a result we are delighted to announce that the ‘September Special Package’ is now on sale offering great value for our racegoers.”

John concluded: ‘We look forward to rounding off our 2023 season with a great evening of racing and I would like to thank all our racegoers for their fantastic support this year.”

The September Special includes admission, a race card, €6 food voucher, and €6 drink for €25pp. The package is available for groups of 5 or more and is available to buy online at www.ballinroberacecourse.ie. The package must be purchased in advance and is not available to buy on the day

The first race on Friday 15th September gets underway at 3:05pm with live music on the evening by Streetwise. More information on www.ballinroberacecourse.ie. Follow @ballinroberaces on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter for regular updates.