Bernard O’Byrne Appointed To World Basketball Post

CEO of Basketball Ireland, Bernard O’Byrne has been appointed to the FIBA Working Group on National Federations Development. Mr O’Byrne was notified of the appointment on his return from the FIBA World Congress in China.

FIBA is the world governing body for basketball based in Mies, Switzerland. Confirming the news Mr Andreas Zagklis, FIBA Secretary-General, said that the appointment reflects Mr O’Byrne’s skills, experience and unfailing commitment to basketball.

Reacting to his new post, Mr O’Byrne said: “This has come completely out of the blue but I am delighted and proud both for myself and Basketball Ireland. I am very much looking forward to my involvement in this work”.

The news come just months after Mr O’Byrne’s election to the Board of FIBA Europe and his nomination as President of the FIBA Small Nations Commission.