29 March 2024

Benetton vs Connacht (United Rugby Championship Preview with Mark Sexton and William Davies)

Connacht will target redeeming themselves following last week’s disappointing defeat in Italy on Saturday (30th March 2024) when they battle Benetton in the BKT United Rugby Championship.

A meeting of two teams just on the edge of the play-off zone, with tenth taking on ninth, so there’s much at stake.

Benetton have Azzurri stars Michele Lamaro, Juan Ignacio Brex and Tommaso Menoncello returning after playing key roles in Italy’s best-ever Six Nations campaign.

Connacht have made seven changes for this contest.

With the full preview, Galway Bay FM’s William Davies is joined by Connacht assistant backs coach Mark Sexton.

Kick-off in Treviso on Saturday is 1pm.  We’ll have online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie from 12.45pm, and will be broadcasting LIVE on Galway Bay FM after the 1pm news.

