Benetton vs Connacht (United Rugby Championship Preview with John Muldoon, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Pete Wilkins)

Connacht will target bouncing back from the disappointment of the humbling to Emirates Lions this Saturday (30th March 2024) when they travel to Benetton Treviso in the BKT United Rugby Championship.

The Westerners have slipped out of the top-eight, sitting in ninth on 33 points, just ahead of the Italian outfit on scoring difference. Benetton have only suffered one defeat in six home games this season and drew 13-13 with Ulster. Connacht have won twice on the road from five outings against Cardiff and Sharks.

When they last met in December 2022, five tries from Niall Murray, Paul Boyle, Finlay Bealham, Caolin Blade and Dylan Tierney-Martin gave Connacht a 38-19 victory in the Sportsground. Bealham and Bundee Aki are not available for this fixture.

The last time they played in Italy was the previous April. Cian Prendergast, Murray and Tietie Tuimauga went over the whitewash in a 21-17 win for the visitors.

Leading up to the game, Connacht Lineout & Maul coach John Muldoon has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Next to chat to William was Connacht back row Shamus Hurley-Langton.

Finally, William caught up with Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins.

Kick-off at Stade Comunale di Monigo on Saturday is 1pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

