Benetton vs Connacht (European Rugby Challenge Cup Quarter-Final Preview)

Connacht head to Italy this Sunday (14th April 2024) for the European Rugby Challenge Cup Quarter-Final against Benetton.

The sides met two weeks earlier in the United Rugby Championship when Connacht suffered a disappointing 18-14 defeat.

It’s their first Challenge Cup quarter-final appearance since 2019 when they went down away to Sale Sharks. The last time they won a European quarter-final was in 2010 at home against Bourgoin.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies previews the game with views from the Connacht camp.

Kick-off at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo on Sunday is 12.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

