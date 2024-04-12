Galway Bay FM

12 April 2024

Benetton vs Connacht (European Rugby Challenge Cup Quarter-Final Preview)

Connacht head to Italy this Sunday (14th April 2024) for the European Rugby Challenge Cup Quarter-Final against Benetton.

The sides met two weeks earlier in the United Rugby Championship when Connacht suffered a disappointing 18-14 defeat.

It’s their first Challenge Cup quarter-final appearance since 2019 when they went down away to Sale Sharks.  The last time they won a European quarter-final was in 2010 at home against Bourgoin.

Galway Bay FM’s William Davies previews the game with views from the Connacht camp.

Kick-off at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo on Sunday is 12.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Our Connacht rugby coverage is brought to you by ….

 

