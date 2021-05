print

It’s a big night for Connacht in the Rainbow Cup as they face Benetton Treviso at the Stadio Comunale Monigo from 5.15.

Denis Buckley will play his 200th game for the Province and Bundee Aki returns to start for the first time in three months.

William Davies spoke to Nigel Carolan on Friday as they looked forward to the game but first named the Connacht team.