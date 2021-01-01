Ben O’Donnell In Line To Make Debut As Connacht Name Team To Face Leinster

print

Ben O’Donnell is in line to make his Connacht debut in tomorrow’s Guinness PRO14 interpro with Leinster at the RDS Arena (k/o 7.35pm).

The former World Sevens Player of the Year nominee joined the province last summer but has been forced to wait for his first appearance after recovering from a serious knee injury.

The back three player is named among the replacements and there are five changes to the starting XV that lined out against Ulster last weekend.

Dominic Robertson-McCoy comes into the front row alongside Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt, while Gavin Thornbury returns in the second row beside Quinn Roux who is named as captain.

The back row features both Masterson brothers, with Sean at number 8 and Eoghan at blindside flanker, while Conor Oliver completes the pack from the opposite flank.

Caolin Blade and Jack Carty continue to partner-up at 9 and 10 respectively, as do Tom Daly and Sammy Arnold at centre. The final change comes in the back three with Peter Sullivan starting on the wing, with Alex Wootton and John Porch completing the side.

Connacht Rugby can confirm a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 this week. This follows the weekly round of PCR testing, and separate tests conducted at the start of the week after a small number of players presented minor symptoms. These players along with a number of others identified as close contacts are self-isolating in accordance with public health guidelines.



In total 68 Connacht players and staff tested negative this week and, following full engagement with public health authorities and PRO14 Rugby, they are satisfied the game can proceed as scheduled.

Commenting on his selected team, Head Coach Andy Friend says:

“While we have had to deal with a few cases in the squad this week, we have still been able to name a strong team thanks to the depth we have been building these past few months. It’s also really pleasing to be able to include Ben O’Donnell in our 23 for the first time.

Even though there’s a lot of frustration about our last few results, the overall mood in the squad is good. We can’t wait to head to Dublin and test ourselves against what’s clearly a very strong Leinster side.”

CONNACHT MATCHDAY 23 VS LEINSTER RUGBY

Saturday 2nd January, RDS Arena, k/o 7.35pm

15. John Porch (27)

14. Peter Sullivan (5)

13. Sammy Arnold (10)

12. Tom Daly (34)

11. Alex Wootton (9)

10. Jack Carty (147)

9. Caolin Blade (118)

1. Denis Buckley (188)

2. Shane Delahunt (86)

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy (58)

4. Gavin Thornbury (46)

5. Quinn Roux (104) (C)

6. Eoghan Masterson (100)

7. Conor Oliver (10)

8. Sean Masterson (7)

Replacements

16. Jonny Murphy (10)

17. Matthew Burke (16)

18. Conor Kenny (8)

19. Ultan Dillane (104)

20. Cian Prendergast (4)

21. Kieran Marmion (173)

22. Diarmuid Kilgallen (1)

23. Ben O’Donnell *