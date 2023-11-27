Belfast Star stay unbeaten in InsureMyVan.ie Super League, while FloMAX Liffey Celtics lose for first time in MissQuote.ie Super League

Belfast Star needed to produce a late surge in order to see off a dogged Energywise Ireland Neptune outfit 100-95 and extend their unbeaten run in this season’s InsureMvVan.ie Super League to eight games at De la Salle College on Saturday night. Gurranabraher Credit Union inflicted a first defeat of the season on FloMAX Liffey Celtics, 78-74, to go top of the MissQuote.ie Super League.

Just a solitary point separated Belfast Star and Energywise Ireland Neptune with less than two minutes remaining, but timely baskets down the stretch from Tamyrik Fields and De’ Ondre Jackson, who hit a massive 39 points on the night, saw the North Conference leaders over the line.

Adrian Fulton’s side have a nine point lead at the top of their Conference.

“I’m delighted with how we closed out the game when we were under extreme pressure. That’s another encouraging sign in our growth as a team. Our lads have shown resilience and toughness when questions have been asked of them”, Fulton said.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors prevailed 76-72 in their Friday night thriller against UCC Demons at the Mardyke Arena while defending champions, Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU ramped up the pressure on South Conference leaders, Maree, as they beat Flexachem KCYMS 81-76 in the MTU Arena. Maree’s game with Maigh Cuilinn, scheduled for Sunday, was postponed on Saturday and a rescheduled date is to be announced.

Griffith College Éanna improved their record to 5 and 2 following their 100-83 win over Bright St. Vincent’s in Coláiste Éanna, while near neighbours, Templeogue bagged only their second win of the campaign, as they edged EJ Sligo All-Stars 95-90 in a nail-biting match that saw Ireland international Lorcan Murphy hit a massive 44 points for the Dubliners.

Despite giving up 11 points in the final quarter, Pyrobel Killester never looked to be in any trouble in their clash with Ulster University, as they ran out 103-80 point victors.

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell managed to steady the ship in the face of a second-half revival by FloMAX Liffey Celtics to clinch a 78-74 point victory, inflicting on Karl Kilbride’s team, their first defeat in this season’s MissQuote.ie Super League in Gurranabraher Credit Union Arena on Sunday.

The home side opened up a nine-point advantage by the close of the first quarter, but, with Sorcha Tiernan hitting 16 and American’s Alexandra Navarette and Tianna Ayulo chalking up a further 31 between them, Celtics managed to overtake into a three-point lead early in the fourth.

However, scores down the home straight by Jayla Johnson and Kyaja Victoria Williams, along with a huge three-pointer by Aleksandra Macheta, put the hosts back on the front foot and helped clinch a win that sees them three points clear at the top.

“We’re delighted to get over the line” said Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell head coach, Liam Culloty.

“I was really happy with our first-half performance, considering we had the last three weekends off. The second-half was much tighter and Liffey played really well to take the lead with a few minutes to play.

“Alex Macheta hit a massive three for us when we needed it and, thankfully, we saw the game out from there. It gives us great momentum going into Cup weekend” he added.

Ulster University surmounted the challenge of defending MissQuote.ie Super League champions, The Address UCC Glanmire, as they won out 87-74 at Jordanstown Sports Village.

A huge 37 points from Brynley Fitzgerald helped see DCU Mercy earn the bragging rights in their Dublin derby against Trinity Meteors, as they prevailed 77-62 at Trinity College.

Ariel Johnson turned in a monster performance for Catalyst Fr. Mathews, bagging 35 points and eight rebounds, as they beat University of Galway Mystics 74-106, while SETU Waterford Wildcats were made work for their 110-89 point victory over Portlaoise Panthers at Mercy Gym. Nae Davison and Katie Hickey with 29 and 27 points respectively for Tommy O’Mahony’s outfit.

After shipping their first loss in this season’s InsureMyVan.ie Division One the previous week, North Conference leaders Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers returned to winning ways, when they edged a 92-88 overtime victory against Limerick Sport Eagles.

Moy Tolka Rovers carded an even tighter 88-87 triumph over SETU Waterford Vikings, while South Conference table toppers, SETU Carlow earned a 82-73 win away to Team NorthWest. UCD Marian saw off Killarney Cougars 94-67, Drogheda Wolves chalked up a 102-93 success against Titans BC and Limerick Celtics dug out an 80-75 win over Mater Private Malahide.

St Paul’s Killarney extended their unbeaten run in the MissQuote.ie Division One to seven games after earning a 67-74 victory away to North Conference leaders, Templeogue. iSecure Swords Thunder went down 55-63 at home to Moy Tolka Rovers. Oblate Dynamos made it two wins on the bounce, as they dug out a 64-72 victory at Marble City Hawks and McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles beat Limerick Celtics 86-74. Sunday’s game saw Abbey Seals Dublin Lions defeat SETU Carlow 96-64.

Results

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Friday November 24th

UCC Demons 72 – 76 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Saturday November 25th

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU 81 – 76 Flexachem KCYMS

Pyrobel Killester 103 – 80 Ulster University

Belfast Star 100 – 95 Energywise Ireland Neptune

Griffith College Éanna 100 – 83 Bright St. Vincent’s

Templeogue 95 – 90 EJ Sligo All Stars

Saturday November 25th

Maigh Cuilinn P-P Maree (Postponed)

MissQuote.ie Super League

Saturday November 25th

University of Galway Mystics 74 – 106 Catalyst Fr. Mathews

SETU Waterford Wildcats 110 – 89 Portlaoise Panthers

Ulster University 87 – 74 The Address UCC Glanmire

Trinity Meteors 62 – 77 DCU Mercy

Sunday November 26th

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell 78 – 74 FloMAX Liffey Celtics

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

Saturday November 25th

Team Northwest 73 – 82 SETU Carlow

Moy Tolka Rovers 88 – 87 SETU Waterford Vikings

Killarney Cougars 67 – 94 UCD Marian

Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers 92 – 88 Limerick Sport Eagles

Drogheda Wolves 102 – 93 Titans BC

Sunday November 26th

Limerick Celtics 80 – 75 Mater Private Malahide

MissQuote.ie Division One

Saturday November 25th

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles 86 – 74 Limerick Celtics

Templeogue 67 – 74 St. Paul’s Killarney

iSecure Swords Thunder 55 – 63 Moy Tolka Rovers

Marble City Hawks 64 – 72 Oblate Dynamos

Sunday November 26th

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 96-64 SETU Carlow

Fixtures

InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup (Quarter-Finals)

Saturday December 2nd

Ulster University vs Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU, Jordanstown Sports Village, 1715

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors vs Bright St. Vincent’s, Tralee Sports Complex, 1930

Energywise Ireland Neptune vs Pyrobel Killester, Neptune Stadium, 2000

Sunday December 3rd

UCC Demons vs Belfast Star, Mardyke Arena, 1500

InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor National Cup (Quarter-Finals)

Saturday December 2nd

DCU Mercy vs Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell, DCU Arena, 1430

SETU Waterford Wildcats vs FloMAX Liffey Celtics, Mercy Waterford, 1700

Catalyst Fr. Mathews vs Ulster University. Fr. Mathews Arena, 1700

Pyrobel Killester vs Trinity Meteors, IWA Clontarf, 1815