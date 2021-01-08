Bealham, Dillane, O’Brien And O’Donnell Come Into Connacht Team To Face Munster

print

The Connacht management team have made four changes to their starting XV for Saturday’s crucial Guinness PRO14 interpro against Munster at The Sportsground (k/o 7.35pm).

After last week’s historic win at the RDS Arena, Andy Friend’s side have been further boosted by the return of a number of internationals and others after injury absences.

The first change comes in the front row where Finlay Bealham is restored to tighthead prop – he lines out alongside Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt.

After coming off the bench last week, Ultan Dillane now comes into the starting side where he partners Quinn Roux in the second row, with Roux remaining as captain.

The pack is completed by Conor Oliver, Sean Masterson, and Sean O’Brien who has recovered from injury which has kept him out for the last six weeks.

Caolin Blade and Jack Carty continue at 9 and 10 respectively, as do Tom Daly and Sammy Arnold in the centre after brilliant performances last weekend.

The final change comes in the back three where Ben O’Donnell comes in for his first start in a Connacht jersey – forming an exciting trio with Alex Wootton and John Porch.

Among the replacements include the returning Paul Boyle and Irish international Dave Heffernan.

Connacht Rugby can also confirm that all Pro players and management returned negative results in this week’s round of PCR testing. A number of players who have spent the last period in self-isolation will return to training next week.

Commenting on the game, Head Coach Andy Friend says:

“Last week’s win was a testament to the belief and determination that was still present in our squad despite a challenging few weeks. Now it’s all about backing that up and finding another win that will bring us right into contention for a Guinness PRO14 final spot.

We’ve had a very positive week with no news COVID cases and a few players available to us again, but we will still have to be at our best to overcome a Munster side that is full of quality.”



CONNACHT MATCHDAY 23 VS MUNSTER RUGBY

Saturday 9th January, The Sportsground, k/o 7.35pm

Name/Number/Caps

15. John Porch (28)

14. Ben O’Donnell (1)

13. Sammy Arnold (11)

12. Tom Daly (35)

11. Alex Wootton (10)

10. Jack Carty (148)

9. Caolin Blade (119)

1. Denis Buckley (189)

2. Shane Delahunt (87)

3. Finlay Bealham (147)

4. Ultan Dillane (105)

5. Quinn Roux (105) (C)

6. Sean O’Brien (58)

7. Conor Oliver (11)

8. Sean Masterson (8)

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan (135

17. Matthew Burke (17)

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy (59)

19. Gavin Thornbury (47)

20. Paul Boyle (47)

21. Kieran Marmion (173)

22. Diarmuid Kilgallen (2)

23. Peter Sullivan (6)