Bealham and Carty To Hit 150 Caps And Dowling Set For Debut In Dragons Trip

print

Finlay Bealham and Jack Carty will both line out for Connacht for the 150th time in Friday’s Guinness PRO14 fixture away to Dragons (k/o 7.35pm).



Both Irish internationals are products of the Connacht Academy, with Carty making his Pro debut in September 2012 and Bealham in February 2014. Between them they have won 24 Ireland caps.



Bealham lines out in a front row alongside Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt, while Niall Murray and Gavin Thornbury form a new-look second row partnership. Paul Boyle captains the side from blindside flanker, with Conor Oliver on the opposite flank and Abraham Papali’i at number 8. Thornbury and Boyle will also hit the milestone of 50 caps for Connacht.



Carty will be joined by Caolin Blade in the half-back slots, while the centre partnership is unchanged with Peter Robb alongside Tom Daly. The back three consists of Matt Healy, Peter Sullivan and John Porch.



Among the replacements is Oisin Dowling who is in line to make his Connacht debut after recovering from a long-term back injury.



Commenting on the game, Head Coach Andy Friend says:

“This is a must-win for us given results of the last few weeks. While our home form has been disappointing we’ve had honest reviews of what’s gone wrong and the reaction in training has been good. Our away form has been a positive for us this season, so we’ll look to keep that going tomorrow albeit against tough opposition and a tough place to go in Rodney Parade.”



Regarding his team selection Friend added:

“We’ve a number of players earning significant caps tomorrow so I’d like to congratulate Finlay, Jack, Gavin and Paul on the milestones. We’ve also got Oisin Dowling in line for his first appearance which has been long overdue after his back injury, and that’s a testament to him and the medical department. Overall we’ve a pretty healthy squad which is a boost heading into a key part of the season.”



CONNACHT MATCHDAY 23 VS DRAGONS RUGBY

Friday 5th February, Rodney Parade, k/o 7.35pm

Name/Number/Caps (* denotes uncapped)

15. John Porch (30)

14. Peter Sullivan (8)

13. Tom Daly (37)

12. Peter Robb (46)

11. Matt Healy (143)

10. Jack Carty (149)

9. Caolin Blade (121)

1. Denis Buckley (191)

2. Shane Delahunt (89)

3. Finlay Bealham (149)

4. Niall Murray (9)

5. Gavin Thornbury (49)

6. Paul Boyle (49) (C)

7. Conor Oliver (13)

8. Abraham Papali’i (5)

Replacements

16. Jonny Murphy (11)

17. Jordan Duggan (6)

18. Jack Aungier (9)

19. Oisin Dowling *

20. Eoghan Masterson (101)

21. Kieran Marmion (175)

22. Sean O’Brien (Acad) (2)

23. Alex Wootton (12)



NOTE: All Connacht Pro players and management returned negative results in this week’s round of PCR testing.