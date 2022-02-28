BASKETBALL: Victory for NUIG Mystics in National League

In Sunday’s game in the MissQuote,ie National League Division 1, NUIG Mystics overcame the challenge of Tipperary Knights to take all of the points on a scoreline of 78-66. Courtney Cecere led the scoring charts for NUIG Mystics with 15, Aine Donagh and Alison Blarney both shot 14. As for Tipperary Knights, top scorers were Rosie Tobin (21), Emma Carey (18), Lilla Szucs (10).

There was plenty of action in the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 over the weekend. North Conference leaders EJ Sligo All-Stars got back to winning ways with a convincing win over Titans on a 92-67 scoreline. Duo Keith Jordan (31) and Zack Powell (30) headed the scoring, joined by Jamie Hayes on nine. On the Titans shooting front, it was led by Joseph Coughlan on 22, Anthony Ezedonu on 18 and Keighlum Ledwith’s 13.

==

MissQuote.ie Division 1 results

Tipperary Knights 66-78 NUIG Mystics

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 results

EJ Sligo All-Stars 92-67 Titans

==

InsureMyVan.ie Super League fixtures

Sunday 6th March

Moycullen v NUIG Maree – NUIG Sports Centre, 15.00

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 fixtures

Saturday 5th March

Ulster University v Titans BC – UUJ, 17.00