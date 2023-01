BASKETBALL: University of Galway Mystics 97-48 Limerick Sport Huskies (Under 20 Women’s National Cup Final)

University of Galway Mystics are the InsureMyHouse.ie womens under 20 National Cup champions.

They beat Limerick Sport Huskies 97-48 today (Saturday, 21st January) in a dominant display at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght. Captain Kara McCleane was also named MVP.

Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill reports

Afterwards, University of Galway Mystics head coach Paul O’Brien gave his reaction to the Connacht Tribune’s Keith Kelly.

University of Galway Mystics: Hazel Finn, Kara McCleane, Aoibhinn Walsh, Caoimhe O’Sullivan, Ellie Glavin, Ava McCleane, Emma Glavin, Maedhbh O’Brien

Top Scorers: Hazel Finn (20), Maedhbh O’Brien (20), Kara McCleane (19), Emma Glavin (16), Ellie Glavin (12)

Limerick Sport Huskies: Hannah Cremin, Keira Shyne, Jessica O’Shea, Bronagh Dollard, Emilie Hamel, Emma O’Sullivan, Sara Brazil, Sophie Moore, Niamh Fahy, Abbie Pigott

Top Scorers: Hannah Cremin (13), Sophie Moore (10), Abbie Pigott (8), Jessica O’Shea and Sara Brazil (both 5)