BASKETBALL: University of Galway Maree Top of the Men’s Super League

University of Galway Maree are three points clear at the top of InsureMyVan.ie Super League after a 100-90 win at last season’s South Conference winners Emporium Cork Basketball. It’s a three-way tie at the top of the MissQuote.ie Super League following wins for Trinity Meteors, DCU Mercy and defending champions The Address UCC Glanmire.

Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill reports

DCU Mercy made it five wins in a row in the MissQuote.ie Super League, following an emphatic 79-49 victory on the road against an understrength University of Galway Mystics. Mark Ingle’s side led from start to finish, with four players scoring double figures in a well-rounded performance. Lindsey Abed top scored with 14 points, while she was joined in double figures by Ciara Byrne (13), Nicole Clancy (12) and Ciara Mulligan (11). The win marks five wins out of six this season, proving a tough side to beat after losing by a single point to Singleton SuperValu Brunell on the opening weekend.

University of Galway Maree were 100-90 victors at Emporium Cork Basketball in their top of the table clash in of the InsureMyVan.ie Super League. Both teams sat on four wins from five prior to the contest, but it was the visitors who showed mettle in the final quarter to sit pretty in top spot. Jarett Haines was in fine form for Maree, sinking 32 points, alongside teammate Joe-Junior Mvuezolo on 29.

On a great weekend for away sides, reigning champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors got back to winning ways with an 85-64 win at Moycullen. The hosts showed some positive signs early on and Grant Olsson proved tough for Warriors to deal with, but Moycullen’s difficult start to the season continued, as De’Ondre Jackson stepped up once again to top the scoring charts with 30 points, averaging 26.3 so far this season.

Results:

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Saturday, November 12th

Emporium Cork Basketball 90-100 University of Galway Maree

Moycullen 64-85 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

MissQuote.ie Super League

Saturday, November 12th

University of Galway Mystics 49-79 DCU Mercy

==

University of Galway Maree go top of Superleague

Emporium Cork 90 University of Galway Maree 100

by Cóilín Duffy

University of Galway Maree went top of the Mens Superleague on Saturday night, as the visitors grabbed their fifth League win of the campaign so far, eventually easing to a well-earned 100-90 away victory over Ballincollig.

Jarett Haines scored a season-high 32 points in this decent performance, which saw Maree continue on their winning run.

After securing their place in the Cup quarter-finals at Flexachem’s expense last week, Haines was predictably decisive when they needed a spark – again their leading scorer – while Joe-Junior Mvuezolo and Rodrigo Gomez also sung from the same hymn sheet.

Mvuezolo had 21 of his 29 points in a second-half that quickly escaped the hosts, who like many opponents before them couldn’t stay in-front long enough to consistently produce defensive stops.

Gomez had more balance to his scoring bursts as they came in bunches, but was engaged from the first whistle before notching his fourth 20-point outing in six league games so far this term.

Much like last weekend’s result, this wasn’t all plain sailing though. Sloppy turnovers and missed defensive assignments led to easy makes for their hosts, both from deep and in the paint.

One or two instances is an inevitability with such high-paced basketball, but it was becoming a concerning trend and one they didn’t quickly rectify.

Even armed with an impressive start across all fronts this term, Charlie Crowley and his coaching staff will highlight that as an area for improvement.

There’s still room to grow, and other players need to establish themselves as reliable scorers besides the aforementioned trio.

Big man Zvonimir Cutuk posted 17 points during their season-opening win over Templeogue, but the Croatian hasn’t been aggressive enough to get himself more touches in-and-around the paint.

Haines and Mvuezolo stopped the proverbial bleeding by both scoring timely baskets in the second quarter, although their hosts’ shooting numbers eventually cooled off.

While exciting to watch them work in full flow, it begs the question of which other players will step up during moments where their offensive game isn’t firing, or they’re unavailable for selection.

There were some sequences of slick ball movement, with Gomez playing a decisive two-way role – playing those disguised passes and receiving them through traffic without losing possession.

That proved easier said than done for most of his teammates, who continued to relinquish the ball cheaply and were being punished in transition.

Ballincollig only made four more three-pointers (12-8) total over the 40 minutes, but what stats won’t show is just how many deep-range shots – largely uncontested – they were confident in hoisting.

Quick possessions made for a nip-and-tuck affair where the lead frequently changed hands before half-time and Maree should’ve quietly felt fortunate to be level at the interval.

Unless they tightened up defensively and forced their opposition into tougher shots, burning the shot clock in the process, this was going to be another emotional rollercoaster.

That very belief was reinforced by an action at the start of the second-half. They showed good anticipation and active hands to steal the ball, as Mvuezolo charged to the basket in transition.

Immediately afterwards though, all that good work was undone as they conceded a Jose Jimenez Gonzales three down the other end.

He had 10 of his team-high 28 points in that third quarter, yet Gomez’s jumper with three seconds left saw them with an eight-point deficit to overturn in the fourth.

They cut it to four at one stage, before Gomez and Mvuezolo drilled threes a minute apart. The advantage was soon into double figures, with Maree closing out another important early season scalp.

It’s easier said than done, and perhaps they’ll try some new things to stave off complacency, but the league leaders welcome bottom side Moycullen to the Kingfisher next Saturday (7pm) for a Galway Derby matchup that may prove a banana skin unless they are clever and clinical.

After the game, Cóilín Duffy spoke to a delighted University of Galway Maree coach Charlie Crowley

Cóilín also caught up with University of Galway Maree top-scorer on the night Jarett Haines.

Scorers for University of Galway Maree: Jarett Haines 32, Joe-Junior Mvuezolo 29, Rodrigo Gomez 20, Zvonimir Cutuk 9, John Burke 4, Eoin Rockall 4, Zach Light 2.

Scorers for Emporium Cork Basketball: Jose Jimenez Gonzales 22, Adrian O’Sullivan 14, Ciaran O’Sullivan 10, Keelan Cairns 9, Dylan Corkery 4, Pau Cami Galera 2, Ronan O’Sullivan 1.

University of Galway Maree:

Starting line-up: Eoin Rockall, Rodrigo Gomez, Jarett Haines, Joe-Junior Mvuezolo, Zvonimir Cutuk.

Bench: John Burke, Comhghall McCormack, Stephen Commins, Ben Burke, Zach Light, Garry Fernane, Paul Freeman.

Emporium Cork Basketball:

Starting line-up: Adrian O’Sullivan, Dylan Corkery, Keelan Cairns, John Dawson, Jose Jimenez Gonzales.

Bench: Andrew O’Connor, Sean O’Flynn, Pau Cami Galera, Ciaran O’Sullivan, Ronan O’Sullivan, Colm Blount, Luke O’Sullivan.