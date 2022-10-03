BASKETBALL: University of Galway Maree Make Winning Start to Super League

University of Galway Maree began this year’s Men’s Super League with a 91-70 win over Griffith College Templeogue, but Moycullen went down 83-49 to Emporium Cork Basketball.

In the Women’s, University of Galway Mystics fell 87-70 to Trinity Meteors. But in the family battle, Galway’s Hazel Finn beat sister Dayna from Trinity by 22-19.

Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill reports

Last season’s South Conference winners Emporium Cork Basketball defeated Moycullen 83-49 in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, Killester were 84-82 winners at UCD Marian and University of Galway Maree won 91-70 at Griffith College Templeogue.

Elsewhere In the MissQuote.ie Super League highly fancied Trinity Meteors got the better of last season’s MissQuote.ie Division 1 champions University of Galway Mystics 87-70. It was the clash of two Finns, Hazel picked up 22 points for the Galway club, while sister Dayna had 19. Trinity’s summer signing, Claire Melia, ended on 15.

Note: Updated score from University of Galway Maree v Griffith College Templeogue

MissQuote.ie Super League Results:

Trinity Meteors 87-70 University of Galway Mystics

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics 81-83 i3PT Fr. Mathews

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Results:

October 1st

Emporium Cork Basketball 83-49 Moycullen

Griffith College Templeogue 70-91 University of Galway Maree

Week 2 Fixtures:

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

October 8th

19:00|University of Galway Maree v Flexchem KCYMS, Kingfisher Gym.

October 9th

14:00| Moycullen v Energywise Ireland Neptune, Kingfisher Gym.

MissQuote.ie Super League

October 8th

15:30| University of Galway Mystics v The Address UCC Glanmire, Kingfisher Gym.