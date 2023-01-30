BASKETBALL: University of Galway Maree Make Winning Return Against Moycullen in Men’s Super League

National Cup champions University of Galway Maree came back from 12 down in their derby against Moycullen to win 77-65, picking up their 10th Super League win this season.

University of Galway Mystics went down 82-73 to Singleton SuperValu Brunell in the Women’s Super League.

Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill reports

Pat Duffy Cup champions University of Galway Maree (10-3) came back from 12 points down in the third to get over the line against an improving Moycullen in InsureMyVan.ie Super League season.

MVP from last week’s final Jarrett Haines (21) top scored, while Grant Olsson’s 15 points in defeat led the way for the hosts.

“Great win in a tough game. Our prep this week hasn’t been ideal for a derby game but got over the line none the less. Credit to Moycullen they played a great game and it wasn’t looking good for us at some points. A touch of class also pregame, all of our team really appreciated it,” said head coach Charlie Crowley.

Ireland captain Edel Thornton was in top form to score 27 as Singleton SuperValu Brunell (5-7) ended a luckless run of form to beat University of Galway Mystics 82-73 in the MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League.

Results

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Moycullen 65-77 University of Galway Maree

MissQuote.ie Super League

Singleton SuperValu Brunell 82-73 University of Galway Mystics