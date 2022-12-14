BASKETBALL: University of Galway Maree Heading to Cork for National Cup Semi-Final

University of Galway Maree’s National Men’s Basketball Cup semi-final against Bright St. Vincent’s has been confirmed for Cork next month.

Charlie Crowley’s side will battle Bright St. Vincent’s in Neptune Stadium on Saturday, 7th January.

Tip-off is 5.30pm with DBS Eanna and Emporium Cork Basketball afterwards.

==

InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-final weekend in Cork is the place ‘everyone wants to be,’ according to University of Galway Maree head coach Charlie Crowley.

He’s overseen back-to-back appearances at this stage of the Pat Duffy Cup, insisting the disappointment of defeat against Energywise Ireland Neptune 12 months ago will drive his team on. “We got here last year but didn’t get the result we wanted. Obviously, there’s great excitement around the team club getting back to the semi-final stage. More so now that our U20 team have also reached the last four.”

It’s the case of opposites attract when it comes to opponents Bright St.Vincent’s. Josko Srzic’s outfit are making their first trip to the final four in 17 years. The teams haven’t met in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League to date, so it presents an opportunity for both coaches to get creative in search of a win.

DBS Éanna supremo Darren McGovern has charted a similar course to that of Charlie Crowley. Beaten by eventual winners Garvey’s Tralee Warriors last season’s semi-finals, they exacted revenge for that defeat earlier this campaign. “The process of getting here has been a huge challenge, knocking out the defending champions Tralee and travelling to Neptune in the last eight”. If they’re to reach the National Cup showpiece, DBS Éanna will need add the scalp of Emporium Cork Basketball to that list. “We have huge respect for Emporium Cork Basketball. We have played particularly well in Neptune Stadium, so I’m hopeful we can get some key players back in form for it in early January.”

His opposite number at Emporium Cork Basketball, player/coach Ciaran O’Sullivan believes their opponents third semi-final appearance in succession ‘speaks volumes’. “It’s sure to be a great game with an incredible atmosphere. We are thrilled to be involved, especially with the games being in Cork. Eanna have been one of the most consistent teams in this competition over the last few years,” he added.

The InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup semi-finals are also stacked with talent, with four Irish internationals taking to the court in the contest between DCU Mercy and Trinity Meteors. “A healthy rivalry has built up the last couple of years, with the two colleges meeting in varsities, but this cup game is on a different level,” said DCU Mercy’s experienced head coach Mark Ingle. Both teams have collected silverware on three occasions. DCU Mercy notched back-to-back wins between 2008 and 2010, with their most recent success coming in 2018. Trinity Meteors haven’t stood on the top step since 1996, a fact that won’t affect the mindset of head coach Niall Berry. “We’ve been working hard all season, coming together, and preparing for big teams and big games like this one. DCU are a fantastic team, with great balance and a lot of offensive threats in their arsenal.”

Killester are the most recent winners left in the tournament. They brought the Paudie O’Connor Cup back to Clontarf in 2020 and current head coach Mark Grennell believes his team are capable of repeating that achievement. “We are confident that while we are overall very young, we have enough of the cup winning team from 2020 intact to give us a sense of calm on the day. I expect it to be a difficult game as Waterford Wildcats are a very good team with a ton of quality and experience”. The sides have met once before this season, Wildcats winning an offensive shootout at the death. Their coach Tommy O’Mahony will be able to call on Irish international Sarah Hickey for a big performance. The teenager is averaging 19-points per game in the MissQuote.ie Super League, forming a formidable scoring duo with the talented Karli Seay. Seay has posted four performances of 20-points or better in six appearances and is sure to feature heavily in any Waterford Wildcats gameplan.

“Obviously there’s a great excitement around the team & club getting back to the semi-final stage. More so now that our u20 team have also got to the semi-finals. From our standpoint we’ve separated both competitions into their own seasons. When we’re on the cup it’s all eyes on that, and vice versa then with the league. Everyone wants to be in Cork for that first weekend of January so the group as a whole are happy to have gotten this far. We obviously got here last year but didn’t get the result we wanted. That disappointment drives you into the cup again this year. Wouldn’t be looking too much into last year’s game anyway, just that we know the stakes when you’re in Neptune for that semi-final.”

==

InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-final fixtures:

Saturday, January 7th – Neptune Stadium

InsureMyHouse.ie IWA Cup

1000|Rebel Wheelers v Southeast Swifts or Kingdom Wheelblasters

InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup

1230|Waterford Wildcats v Killester

1500|DCU Mercy v Trinity Meteors

InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup

1730|University of Galway Maree v Bright St. Vincent’s

2000|DBS Éanna v Emporium Cork Basketball

==

Saturday, January 7th – Parochial Hall

InsureMyHouse.ie U18 Women’s National Cup

1000|Liffey Celtics v Meteors

1230|Brunell v Limerick Celtics

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s National Intermediate Cup Competition

1500|Liffey Celtics v Killester

InsureMyHouse.ie U18 Men’s Billy Coffey National Cup

1730|Templeogue v Limerick Lions

InsureMyHouse.ie Men’s Division 1 Presidents’ Cup

2000|Moy Tolka Rovers v Drogheda Wolves

==

Saturday, January 7th – Upper Glanmire Sports Hall

InsureMyHouse.ie IWA Cup

1000|Killester or Titans v Limerick Celtics

InsureMyHouse.ie Men’s National Intermediate Cup Competition

1230|UCD Marian v Carrick Cruisers

InsureMyHouse.ie Men’s Division 1 Presidents Cup

1500|Ulster University v Malahide

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup

1730|Phoenix Rockets v Portlaoise Panthers

2000|St. Pauls Killarney v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

==

Sunday, January 8th – Neptune Stadium

InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Men’s National Cup

1100|Titans BC v Blue Demons

InsureMyHouse.ie Men’s National Intermediate Cup Competition

1330|Neptune v Leixlip Zalgiris

==

Sunday, January 8th – Parochial Hall

InsureMyHouse.ie U18 Men’s Billy Coffey National Cup

1100|Limerick Celtics v Dublin Lions

InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Men’s National Cup

1300|Maree v Tolka Rovers

==

Sunday, January 8th – Upper Glanmire Sports Hall

InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s National Intermediate Cup Competition

1000|Glanmire v Cobh

InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Women’s National Cup

1230| Waterford Wildcats v Portlaoise Panthers

1500|Dublin Lions v Limerick Sport Huskies