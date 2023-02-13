BASKETBALL: University of Galway Complete Freshers Intervarsities Double

By Ben Kelly

University of Galway were crowned Freshers intervarsity champions in both the women’s and men’s competitions last weekend.

The University of Galway Women’s Freshers team played their tournament on Friday (10th February).

Their first games of the day were UCC and Trinity. It was evident that it was their first time playing as a team, not really finding their feet in either game. However, they managed to win both by three and four points respectively.

After topping their group, they got to play DCU in the semi-final. The girls learned from their pitfalls earlier and everything clicked, leading to a 14-point win en route to the final.

The final saw UG face off against hosts, University of Limerick, who were playing off the back of a thrilling overtime win against UCC.

The girls once again started in dominant fashion, taking a 10-point lead and holding it all the way to the 4th, but that 10-point lead quickly turned to a 1-point lead with a minute to go. They dug deep and prevailed, to be crowned the cup winners by 4 points!

==

University of Galway men’s freshers left campus at 8 am on Saturday (11th February) to head down to UL for the tournament.

With 14 players and an injured Jake Morris, the strength in numbers and superior depth proved much too strong for any side to come close to matching.

With an average margin of victory of 18 points, and every player 1 through 14 getting on the scoresheet, it ended up a storybook ending to secure the Freshers double, matching with their female counterparts’ trophy the day prior.

They headed back to Galway with 5 wins, 279 points and one trophy.