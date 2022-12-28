BASKETBALL: UG Maree Meet and Greet Ahead of Superleague Resumption

University of Galway Maree Mens Basketball team welcomed their supporters on St. Stephen’s Day morning for a ‘Meet and Greet’ with the squad at Maree Community Centre.

It was a chance for both to mingle following the Christmas Day festivities and an opportunity for the players to say ‘thank you’ to their loyal fans for their dedicated support this season, which has been a memorable one to date.

UG Maree are riding the crest of a wave at the moment. They are currently top of the Insuremyvan.ie Superleague ahead of an away tie against Energywise Ireland Neptune this Friday night (December 30th 6pm) at Neptune Stadium.

The Cork venue will also play host to UG Maree on Saturday January 7th, with the Pat Duffy National Cup semi-finals taking place. UG Maree, who came close at the same stage last year, will face Dublin side Bright St. Vincent’s at 5:30pm. That game is followed by the second semi-final between DBS Éanna and Emporium Cork Basketball.

Tickets are available from https://ireland.basketball/tickets