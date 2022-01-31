BASKETBALL: Two wins for NUIG Mystics while NUIG Maree Also Victorious

NUIG Maree continued their unbeaten home record in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League this season with a 87-77 success over Griffith College Templeogue. Deondre Jackson (20) Luka Krajlic (19) and Lovre Tvrdic (17) played key roles in the win. Two of Griffith College Templeogue’s Ireland internationals Lorcan Murphy and Neil Randolph scored 20 and 12 points respectively, while Darren Townes chipped in with 14 for Mark Keenan’s side.

Charlie Crowley, NUIG Maree head coach, said “Overall, a good win by all. Templeogue are a great side, so to get over the line against them is always a solid performance. We put tonight down to a good team performance. We now shift our focus to Neptune next week. They have got the better of us twice, but we’ll start our work on Monday to prepare for them.”

On Sunday Belfast Star won 79-46 at Moycullen. Adrian Fulton’s side had a 26 point lead by the break, 45-19, and never looked back. Max Cooper picked up 21 points, followed by, Austin Beech (12) and Conor Quinn (11). There were eight points each for Moycullen’s Grant Olsson, Joseph Tummon and Ayberk Taylan

In MissQuote Division 1 NUIG Mystics picked up two wins over the weekend. They were comprehensive 78-29 victors over Marble City Hawks on Saturday, with their scoring evenly spread among Kara McCleane (15), Alison Blaney (15), Hazel Finn (12) and Aoife Ryan (10). For Marble City Hawks, scoring was led by Áine Sheehy (12), Elaine Kennington (7) and Grace Lawlor (6).

NUIG Mystics then got past Portlaoise Panthers 80-57 on Sunday, this time it was Áine McDonagh (14), Hazel Finn (13) and Sara Messler (11) who topped scoring for Paul O’Brien’s side, while for Portlaoise Panthers their main points scorers were Gillian Wheeler (13), Antigonie Sanabria (13), Lisa Blaney and Ciara Byrne (both 8).

NUIG Mystics head coach Paul O’Brien said: “Good two wins for us this weekend. Marble City played us tough the whole way, but again we were strong defensively and all 12 contributed. We were a bit sloppy at the start of the game against Portlaoise (Panthers), but found a good flow offensively and moved the ball really well. Portlaoise had a really tough game last night and we were maybe that bit fresher today.”

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Results:

NUIG Maree 87-77 Griffith College Templeogue

Moycullen 46-79 Belfast Star

MissQuote.ie Division 1 Results:

NUIG Mystics 78 – 29 Marble City Hawks

NUIG Mystics 80-57 Portlaoise Panthers

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Results:

Ulster University v Titans – POSTPONED