BASKETBALL: Titans Register First Win (National Round-Up 14th November 2021)

Belfast Star beat in-form NUIG Maree 81-73 in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, but the victory came at a cost, an injury to Paul Dick in the fourth quarter.

Conor Quinn had 15 points on the night, followed by Max Cooper (13), James Claar (12) and Austin Beech (12).

NUIG Maree led by three, 42-39, at the break, but failed to push on and head coach Charlie Crowley wasn’t happy with his side’s display. “Very disappointed with today’s game. Listen Belfast are a really well-coached team with some great players, but we were too slow in a lot of our stuff today, both from a management side and players side.

“We went away from the good stuff we had done against Tralee and Templeogue and went back to average basketball. As I said, all credit to Adrian (Fulton) and his team, they made our lives difficult, but we didn’t help ourselves. To win a Super League game you’ve got to be at your best and unfortunately tonight we weren’t.”

Luka Kraljic was top scorer for NUIG Maree with 16, while Lovre Tvrdic had 12 and Deondre Jackson 11.

DBS Éanna won 86-84 at Moycullen on Sunday. Devin Gilmore had 22 points, backed up by, Stefan Zecevic (17) and Romonn Nelson (13). Despite picking up 34 points, Grant Olsson finished on the losing side. Ayberk Taylan shot 19 points for Moycullen and Josh Marvesley 9.

In the InsureMyVan Division 1, Titans BC registered their first win of the season, beating LYIT Donegal 85-77, meanwhile the wait for a victory for LYIT Donegal goes on.

In the MissQuote.ie Division 1, the last two remaining unbeaten clubs, NUIG Mystics and Ulster University faced off at Claregalway Secondary School and it was Patrick O’Neill’s side who edged the contest, 77-74.

American Lexi Posset top scored with 28 points, Abigail Rafferty contributed 18, while Aoife Callaghan and Aleandra Mulligan both hit 9.

NUIG Mystics scoring was led by Kara McCleane (18), Aine McDonagh (16) and Hazel Finn (15).

Paul O’Brien, NUIG Mystics head coach added: “It’s a tough loss against a very good team. We feel like we played well for most of the game, but some poor finishing and execution cost us in the end. Ulster played really well and made big shots to get the win. We are a very young team and while we are disappointed, we will use this as a learning experience and hope to get back on track next weekend.”

Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill has a full round-up.

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Results:

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 87-52 Killester

Belfast Star 81-73 NUIG Maree (NUIG Maree: Luka Kraljic 16, Lovre Turdic 12, Deondre Jackson 11)

C&S Neptune 83-80 Griffith College Templeogue

UCD Marian 97-81 Team 360 Financial Killorglin

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 86-72 Bright DCU Saints

Moycullen BC 84-86 DBS Éanna (Moycullen BC: Grant Olsson 34, Ayberk Taylan 19, Josh Marvesley 9)

MissQuote.ie Division 1 Results

NUIG Mystics 74-77 Ulster University (NUIG Mystics:Kara McCleane 18, Aine McDonagh 16, Hazel Finn 15

Limerick Sport Huskies 78-55 Griffith College Templeogue

Marble City Hawks 53-49 Swords Thunder

Phoenix Rockets 56-67 Limerick Celtics

Portlaoise Panthers 93-74 LYIT Donegal

Tipperary Knights 55-73 Limerick Sport Huskies

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Results

Titans BC 85-77 LYIT Donegal (Titans BC: ComhghallMcCormack 28, Peter Brown 18, Brendan Hardiman 11)

McGowans Tolka Rovers 67-56 Ulster University

Limerick Sport Eagles 83-74 Fr. Mathews (after overtime, 68-68 at FT)

Portlaoise Panthers 83-74 WIT Vikings

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 99-77 Grand Hotel Malahide

Limerick Celtics 93-62 IT Carlow Basketball

Drogheda Wolves 81-98 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Scotts Lakers Killarney 71-92 UCC Demons