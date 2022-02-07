BASKETBALL: Three Defeats For Galway Teams with NUIG Maree One Point Short

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors got back to winning ways following last week’s defeat to DBS Éanna, as they enjoyed a comfortable 90-49 victory over Moycullen in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League when they met on Saturday evening. The result was enough to ensure that the Kerry side kept some breathing space in second place in the South Conference. Aaron Calixte stood out for Garvey’s Tralee Warriors with a 26-point showing, to go with 14 from Daniel Jokubaitis and 10 from Niko Roso. As for Moycullen, they are still rooted to the bottom, but their recent wins have shown signs of promise. Standing out on the day for Moycullen were scorers Ayberk Taylan (17), Kyle Cunningham (7) & Grant Olsson (7).

It was heartbreak once again for NUIG Maree against C&S Neptune – having lost to them already in the league and also in the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup semi-finals. The Cork club came out victors by the narrowest of margins in a cracker of a game, that saw C&S Neptune eventually win 87-86. The top scorers for the winners were Roy Downey (23), Miles Washington (19) & Nil Sabata (17). For NUIG Maree, the scoring was led by the 26-point tally of Jeryn Lucas, followed by Lovre Tvrdic on 13 and both Luka Krajlic & Stephen Commins coming in with 10 each.

NUIG Maree head coach Charlie Crowley dedicated Saturday’s game to honour Bruce Kelliher, a club member who tragically passed away last week. A minutes silence was observed in honour of Kelliher prior to the game.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1, McGowan’s Tolka Rovers beat Titans 69-60 to make it four wins from the last five. The scorers were well spread out for victors – Michael Bonaparte (19), Conor Liston (18), Elijah Faapito (15). Titans scores were made up of a 16-point contribution from both Peter Brown & Anthony Ezeonu, as well as 15 from Joseph Coughlan.

Galway Bay FM’s Adrian O’Neill reports.

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Results:

NUIG Maree 86-87 C&S Neptune

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 90-49 Moycullen

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Results:

Titans 60-69 McGowan’s Tolka Rovers

Upcoming fixtures

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Fixtures:

Sat 12th Feb

C&S Neptune v Moycullen – Neptune Stadium, 18.30

Team 360 Financial Killorglin v NUIG Maree – Killorglin Sports Complex, 19.15

MissQuote.ie Division 1 Fixtures:

Tues 8th Feb

Limerick Sport Huskies v NUIG Mystics – UL Arena, 20.00

Sat 12th Feb

NUIG Mystics v Limerick Celtics – NUIG Kingfisher, 15.00

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Fixtures:

Sat 12th Feb

LYIT Donegal v Titans – LYIT, 18.00