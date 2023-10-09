Galway Bay FM

9 October 2023

Basketball Superleague wins for Maree and Maigh Cuilinn

In the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Basketball Superleague at the weekend, there were wins for both Maree and Maigh Cuilinn. Kyle Carey hit 25 points to help Maree secure an 84-74 home win against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors at the Kingfisher Sports Arena on Saturday. Zvonimir Cutuk and Eoin Rockall had 15 and 14 points respectively for the Galway outfit.

On Sunday, Maigh Cuilinn led from start to finish against Flexachem KCYMS but had to withstand a late rally before emerging as 83-79 winners. James Connaire with 24 points for the Galway side to help them register their first win of the season.

Titans and NUIG Mystics are still looking for their first win of the season after Titans lost 88-76 at home to Moy Tolka Rovers in the Men’s Division One league, while NUIG Mystics were beaten 92-60 away to Ulster University in the Women’s Superleague on Saturday in Jordanstown Sports Village.

