9 October 2023
Basketball Superleague wins for Maree and Maigh Cuilinn
In the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Basketball Superleague at the weekend, there were wins for both Maree and Maigh Cuilinn. Kyle Carey hit 25 points to help Maree secure an 84-74 home win against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors at the Kingfisher Sports Arena on Saturday. Zvonimir Cutuk and Eoin Rockall had 15 and 14 points respectively for the Galway outfit.
On Sunday, Maigh Cuilinn led from start to finish against Flexachem KCYMS but had to withstand a late rally before emerging as 83-79 winners. James Connaire with 24 points for the Galway side to help them register their first win of the season.
Titans and NUIG Mystics are still looking for their first win of the season after Titans lost 88-76 at home to Moy Tolka Rovers in the Men’s Division One league, while NUIG Mystics were beaten 92-60 away to Ulster University in the Women’s Superleague on Saturday in Jordanstown Sports Village.
MissQuote.ie Super League
Saturday 7th October
Catalyst Fr. Mathews 78-83 The Address UCC Glanmire
Ulster University 92-60 University of Galway Mystics
Portlaoise Panthers 36-86 Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell
FloMAX Liffey Celtics 91-49 Trinity Meteors
Sunday 8th October
Pyrobel Killester 88-66 SETU Waterford Wildcats
InsureMyVan.ie Super League
Saturday 7th October
Bright St. Vincent’s 59-102 Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU
EJ Sligo All-Stars 86-93 Belfast Star
Maree 84-74 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors
Ulster University 81-76 Templeogue
Sunday 8th October
Maigh Cuilinn 83-79 Flexachem KCYMS
Pyrobel Killester 77-76 Griffith College Éanna
MissQuote.ie Division One
Saturday 7th October
St Pauls Killarney 58-47 Limerick Celtics
iSecure Swords Thunder 73-54 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions
Templeogue 49-47 McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles
Moy Tolka Rovers 81-62 SETU Carlow
Oblate Dynamos 65-70 Phoenix Rockets
Marble City Hawks 61-73 Limerick Sport Huskies
InsureMyVan.ie Division One
Saturday 7th October
Titans BC 76-88 Moy Tolka Rovers
UCD Marian 83-57 Mater Private Malahide
Killarney Cougars 75-89 SETU Waterford Vikings
Drogheda Wolves 83-71 Joels Dublin Lions
Scotts Lakers Killarney 98-89 Limerick Sport Eagles
Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers 82-72 Team Northwest
Sunday 8th October
Limerick Celtics 96-73 SETU Carlow
Fixtures
MissQuote.ie Super League
Saturday 14th October
SETU Waterford Wildcats v Catalyst Fr. Mathews, Mercy Gym, 1700
Trinity Meteors v Portlaoise Panthers, Coláiste Íosagáin, 1730
Sunday 15th October
The Address UCC Glanmire v Pyrobel Killester, Mardyke Arena, 1730
DCU Mercy v FloMAX Liffey Celtics, DCU Arena, 1430
Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell v Ulster University, Gurranabraher Credit Union Arena, 1445
InsureMyVan.ie Super League
Friday 13th October
UCC Demons v Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU, Mardyke Arena, 1930
Saturday 14th October
Griffith College Éanna v Ulster University, Coláiste Éanna, 1700
Energywise Ireland Neptune v Maigh Cuilinn, Neptune Stadium, 1700
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Templeogue, Tralee Sports Complex, 1700
Belfast Star v Pyrobel Killester, De la Selle College, 1830
Flexachem KCYMS v Maree, Killorglin Sports Complex, 1915
EJ Sligo All-Stars v Bright St. Vincent’s, Mercy College, 1930
MissQuote.ie Division One
Saturday 14th October
Phoenix Rockets v Templeogue, Lisburn Racquets Club, 1500
Limerick Sport Huskies v Limerick Celtics, UL Arena, 1700
Moy Tolka Rovers v St Pauls Killarney, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 1700
Oblate Dynamos v iSecure Swords Thunder, Oblate Hall, 1900
Sunday 15th October
SETU Carlow v Marble City Hawks, Barrow Centre, 1230
Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles, Coláiste Bride, 1600
InsureMyVan.ie Division One
Saturday 14th October
Team Northwest v SETU Waterford Vikings, ATU, 1700
Joels Dublin Lions v Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers, Coláiste Bride, 1730
Mater Private Malahide v Drogheda Wolves, Malahide Community School, 1900
Limerick Sport Eagles v Limerick Celtics, UL Arena, 1900
Moy Tolka Rovers v UCD Marian, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 1930
Scotts Lakers Killarney v Titans BC, Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, 1930