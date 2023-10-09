Basketball Superleague wins for Maree and Maigh Cuilinn

In the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Basketball Superleague at the weekend, there were wins for both Maree and Maigh Cuilinn. Kyle Carey hit 25 points to help Maree secure an 84-74 home win against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors at the Kingfisher Sports Arena on Saturday. Zvonimir Cutuk and Eoin Rockall had 15 and 14 points respectively for the Galway outfit.

On Sunday, Maigh Cuilinn led from start to finish against Flexachem KCYMS but had to withstand a late rally before emerging as 83-79 winners. James Connaire with 24 points for the Galway side to help them register their first win of the season.

Titans and NUIG Mystics are still looking for their first win of the season after Titans lost 88-76 at home to Moy Tolka Rovers in the Men’s Division One league, while NUIG Mystics were beaten 92-60 away to Ulster University in the Women’s Superleague on Saturday in Jordanstown Sports Village.

MissQuote.ie Super League Saturday 7th October Catalyst Fr. Mathews 78-83 The Address UCC Glanmire Ulster University 92-60 University of Galway Mystics Portlaoise Panthers 36-86 Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell FloMAX Liffey Celtics 91-49 Trinity Meteors Sunday 8th October Pyrobel Killester 88-66 SETU Waterford Wildcats InsureMyVan.ie Super League Saturday 7th October Bright St. Vincent’s 59-102 Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU EJ Sligo All-Stars 86-93 Belfast Star Maree 84-74 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Ulster University 81-76 Templeogue Sunday 8th October Maigh Cuilinn 83-79 Flexachem KCYMS Pyrobel Killester 77-76 Griffith College Éanna MissQuote.ie Division One Saturday 7th October St Pauls Killarney 58-47 Limerick Celtics iSecure Swords Thunder 73-54 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions Templeogue 49-47 McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles Moy Tolka Rovers 81-62 SETU Carlow Oblate Dynamos 65-70 Phoenix Rockets Marble City Hawks 61-73 Limerick Sport Huskies InsureMyVan.ie Division One Saturday 7th October Titans BC 76-88 Moy Tolka Rovers UCD Marian 83-57 Mater Private Malahide Killarney Cougars 75-89 SETU Waterford Vikings Drogheda Wolves 83-71 Joels Dublin Lions Scotts Lakers Killarney 98-89 Limerick Sport Eagles Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers 82-72 Team Northwest Sunday 8th October Limerick Celtics 96-73 SETU Carlow

MissQuote.ie Super League Saturday 14th October SETU Waterford Wildcats v Catalyst Fr. Mathews, Mercy Gym, 1700 Trinity Meteors v Portlaoise Panthers, Coláiste Íosagáin, 1730 Sunday 15th October The Address UCC Glanmire v Pyrobel Killester, Mardyke Arena, 1730 DCU Mercy v FloMAX Liffey Celtics, DCU Arena, 1430 Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell v Ulster University, Gurranabraher Credit Union Arena, 1445 InsureMyVan.ie Super League Friday 13th October UCC Demons v Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU, Mardyke Arena, 1930 Saturday 14th October Griffith College Éanna v Ulster University, Coláiste Éanna, 1700 Energywise Ireland Neptune v Maigh Cuilinn, Neptune Stadium, 1700 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Templeogue, Tralee Sports Complex, 1700 Belfast Star v Pyrobel Killester, De la Selle College, 1830 Flexachem KCYMS v Maree, Killorglin Sports Complex, 1915 EJ Sligo All-Stars v Bright St. Vincent’s, Mercy College, 1930 MissQuote.ie Division One Saturday 14th October Phoenix Rockets v Templeogue, Lisburn Racquets Club, 1500 Limerick Sport Huskies v Limerick Celtics, UL Arena, 1700 Moy Tolka Rovers v St Pauls Killarney, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 1700 Oblate Dynamos v iSecure Swords Thunder, Oblate Hall, 1900 Sunday 15th October SETU Carlow v Marble City Hawks, Barrow Centre, 1230 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles, Coláiste Bride, 1600 InsureMyVan.ie Division One Saturday 14th October Team Northwest v SETU Waterford Vikings, ATU, 1700 Joels Dublin Lions v Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers, Coláiste Bride, 1730 Mater Private Malahide v Drogheda Wolves, Malahide Community School, 1900 Limerick Sport Eagles v Limerick Celtics, UL Arena, 1900 Moy Tolka Rovers v UCD Marian, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 1930 Scotts Lakers Killarney v Titans BC, Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, 1930