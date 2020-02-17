Basketball Round-Up: Maree and NUIG Mystics Pick Up Women’s League Wins

Basketball Ireland Mens Super League:

Garveys Tralee Warriors secured a big away win on Saturday evening, running out 18-point winners over Moycullen, 61-79.

A great first half from the Warriors paved the way for their victory, as they opened a big 26-42 lead at the end of the half due to splendid balanced scoring from Jonathan Lawton, Andre Berry and Ivan Bogdanovic 13.

Warriors didn’t let up at the beginning of the second half, getting scores in transition and extending their lead to, 38-63.

Moycullen had a better outing in the fourth quarter, with Grant Olsson and James Connaire getting some success in the Warriors half court, despite the better performance in the fourth, the damage had already been done and Tralee Warriors ran out winners in the end.

Griffith College Templeogue saw off the challenge of Maree at home Saturday evening, after a defeat early in the season. Templeogue were in control from early on, with Lorcan Murphy standing out on the offensive end, finishing with 31 points.

Stephen Cummins and Darin Johnston put in a good performance for Maree, but it just wasn’t enough, as Murphy, Neil Randolph and Jason Killen drove home the, 97-68, Templeogue victory.

UCD Marian 87-95 Belfast Star

DBS Eanna 88-62 DCU Saints

Pyrobel Killester 102-98 Coughlan C&S Neptune

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin 76-64 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Moycullen 61-79 Garveys Tralee Warriors

Top scorers Moycullen: Grant Olsson 15, James Connaire 13, Connor Curran 11

Griffith College Templeogue 97-68 Maree

Top scorers Maree: Stephen Cummins 18, Darin Johnson 14, Oriol Balsells Plaza 12, Paul Freeman 12

Basketball Ireland Womens Super League:

Maree picked up an important away win Saturday evening as they earned a narrow five point win over Fr Mathews in Cork, 77-82.

Maree managed to build an early, 39-48, lead in the opening half, with Claire Rockall and Carly McClendon at the fore for the visitors early on.

It was much of the same in third quarter for both sides as they battled traded scores, but Fr Mathews were not able to cut into the lead.

Big performance from Grainne O’Dwyer and Chantel Alford provided a spark for Fr Mathews, as they managed to cut into the Maree lead and tie the game with two minutes remaining.

Maree recovered quickly through the help of Rockall, McClendon and Carol McCarthy as they drove home the key away victory and cement second place in the table for another week.

Speaking afterwards, Coach Shields stated: “Today was a serious test. Difficult to win on the road but I’m happy we came away with the win. Fr Matthews gave us a very stern test and with two minutes to go the game was level.

“Look we dug deep and were severely tested. We showed great character and got over the line. I have to pay tribute to Fr Matthews on a very tough game. Three games to go so we keep working hard and see where we end up.”

IT Carlow Basketball 86-89 Singleton SuperValu Brunell (after overtime)

Fr Mathews 77-82 Maree

Top scorers Maree: Claire Rockall 18, Carly McClendon 16, Carol McCarthy 14

Maxol WIT Wildcats 66-79 Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 82-39 Marble City Hawks

DCU Mercy 90-61 Pyrobel Killester

Basketball Ireland Womens Division One:

NUIG Mystics secured a big road win, narrowly winning out 57-63 against Portlaoise Panthers in Portlaoise.

Mystics managed to put some breathing space between the two teams at the half, 29-38, thanks to a standout performance from Rebecca Carmody.

Panther regrouped going into the third quarter with Trudy Walker and Sarah Fleming providing much of the fire power for the hosts as they tied the game 45-45, going into the final quarter.

Mystics once again found their beat, with Carmody and McCreanor and managed to hold off the panthers to win by six points in the end.

Tipperary Knights 70-50 UL Huskies

Ulster University 66-77 Trinity Meteors

Phoenix Rockets 74-70 Team Tom McCarthys St Marys

Griffith College Templeogue 96-55 Limerick Celtics

Portlaoise Panthers 57-63 NUIG Mystics

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Rebecca Carmody 20, Ciara McCreanor 15, Kate Lyons 9