BASKETBALL RECAP: Tralee emerge victorious from Templeogue clash while DCU Mercy remain unbeaten in Women’s Super League

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors recorded a huge 77-68 victory over Griffith College Templeogue in the Sports Complex in Tralee on Saturday. In a much-anticipated game, Tralee came into the game with a record of 2-2 while Templeogue were 2-1. Tralee’s Jonathan put up an impressive 20-point display in front of the home crowd. Eoin Quigley and Paul Dick supported Lawton with 16 and 15 points respectively. Templeogue were led by last year’s Player of the Year Jason Killeen who had 17 points in what was a thrilling game throughout.

After the game, Tralee head coach Pat Price said, “Offensively it was difficult for both teams to get into a flow but we felt that our defence would be able to help create some offence with forcing turnovers. We’re happy to get through a game that lacked flow against a team that are as good as Templeogue.”

UCD Marian emerged victorious, 77-89 over Maree in a game that saw the lead change multiple times for stretches during the game. UCD got off to a hot start through scores from Aidan Dunne before Maree took the lead just before the end of the first half. The third quarter saw Maree take the lead for a period as they made consecutive scores forcing UCD to call two timeouts. Darin Johnson and Eoin Rockall made some impressive scores for Maree before UCD took over towards the end of the game, behind 23 points from Mike Garrow, to carry out the victory.

Speaking after the game, UCD Marian head coach Ioannis Liapakis said, “It’s always tough to come to Maree so we knew it was going to be a difficult game. We controlled the first quarter and in the second they switched to a zone which gave us some problems but we managed to find the answers and come away with the win.”

Elsewhere in the league, an impressive 25-point performance from CJ Fulton led Belfast Star to a 76-68 victory over Moycullen in Belfast. The game was close throughout with Moycullen’s Grant Olsson finishing with 24 points as Star pulled away towards the finish.

Pyrobel Killester recorded a narrow 67-70 over winless Abbey Seals Dublin Lions in a Dublin derby. Killester were led by Tomas Fernandez who finished with a massive 27 points. Killester’s Antonio Odunuga suffered an injury before the game, leaving them down a player. Lions were led by Conroy Baltimore with 17 points as they are still in search for their first win of the season.

Finally, DCU Saints defeated Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin 85-70 behind a 21-point performance from Michael Bonaparte. Killorglin’s Allan Thomas led his side with 26 points as they tried in vain to chase DCU’s lead after a scoring run in the second half.

In the Women’s Super League, DCU Mercy continued their unbeaten run, defeating IT Carlow Basketball 56-89 in a comprehensive victory. Sarah Woods finished with 25 points for DCU, with Meredith Burkhall following closely behind her with 20 points. Carlow were led by Kaitlyn Slagus who finished with 25 points also. DCU held a 26-42 lead at half time and did not let the game slip away as they maintained their lead through the second half. DCU’s victory leaves Carlow without a win yet this season.

Speaking after the game, DCU Mercy head coach Mark Ingle said, “It was a good team performance from us with some balanced scoring. We executed quite well against their zonal defence and we’re happy with the win.”

Elsewhere in the league, Fr Mathews defeated Ambassador UCC Glanmire, 65-79 in the Cork derby on Friday evening. Mathews’ Shannon Brady and Grainne Dwyer combined for 51 points, while Shrita Parker had 17 points for Glanmire in a losing battle.

WIT Wildcats defeated Pyrobel Killester 71-66 to continue their good start to the season. Stephanie O’Shea chimed in for Wildcats with 18 points while Killester’s Adella Randle El contributed 23 points for her side. Wildcats held the same five-point advantage at half time that they did at full time in what was a close affair.

Defending champions Liffey Celtics defeated Singleton SuperValu Brunell 76-70, led by Americans Kylee Smith and Darby Maggard who combined for a massive 54 points, while Brunell’s leading scorer was Greta Tamasanskaite with 17 points. Liffey had a slim 37-36 advantage at half time before maintaining that lead in the second half.

Finally, Maree continued their good start to their debut season, with a 54-73 victory over Marble City Hawks. This win leaves Hawks winless so far this season after an impressive game from Maree’s Aine McDonagh who finished with 18 points.

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

LYIT Donegal continued their great start to the league with a 94-84 point win at home Saturday afternoon against their North West rivals EJ Sligo All-Stars. The Sligo side managed to keep the game close throughout with a fantastic scoring outing from Alvero Romo who tallied 34 points, but LYIT had an answer to every scoring run from the All-Stars. Manny Payton, 29 points and Dom Uhl, 21 points were enough to keep the All-Stars at bay as LYIT Donegal remain undefeated.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig remain top of the league and undefeated with a 64-84 away win over Waterford Vikings. The Cork side got off to an early lead and didn’t let it go. There was balanced scoring across the team for Ballincollig, but the stand out performance was from Ciaran O’Sullivan who scored 28 points. The Vikings battled hard throughout and a prolific scoring performance from Michael Grassey (35 points) was not enough to get the Waterford side back in the game.

Ulster University got the win at home Saturday afternoon against McGowans Tolka Rovers, running out 87-79 point winners. The game started off close, but Ulster managed to create a 45-38 point lead at the half. Tolka rallied back, going into the fourth quarter they were down just 63-60. Ulster managed to extend their lead in the fourth quarter with the help of Kadeem Smithen (25 points) and leave Tolka Rovers searching for their first win of the season.

IT Carlow Basketball got a 98-84 win over Limerick Celtics in a closely fought game. A strong showing from Jordan Fallon played a key role in the Carlow side getting the win. Limerick side kept in touching distance for most of the game due to the fantastic scoring performance from Carlos Hortelano (40 points) and Kevin Oberweiser (32 points), as they entered the fourth quarter IT Carlow were able to keep the Celtics at arm’s length through some nice scores from Kevin O’Donoghue and James Butler.

Portlaoise Panthers lost out at home to Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney. Aaron Jackson had a fantastic scoring outing for the Killarney outfit putting up 37 points. Lakers got an early 41-51 point lead at the half and the Panthers struggled to match the scoring in the second half as Killarney got the 82-97 win.

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Overtime was needed to separate the winner between the two unbeaten sides, Team Tom McCarthys St Marys and Trinity Meteors. The teams were trading leads throughout the game, with Trinity holding a 31-37 point lead at the half. Edel Thornton and Lauren Grigsby lead all scorers with 23 a piece for the meteors, to keep the Dublin side in contention and to force overtime. Despite this scoring ability it wasn’t enough as St Marys had scoring prowess of their own through Denise Dunlea and Lorraine Scanlon who tallied 19 points each, the extra period ended 81-76 in favour of Team Tom McCarthys as they top the Southern Conference.

Ulster University remain undefeated after a home win over NUIG Mystics. Kollyns Scarborough was instrumental for the Ulster side as she tallied 33 points in a fantastic performance. NUIG battled hard through the work of Karlee Alves and Rebecca Carmody but it wasn’t enough. The Ulster side led throughout the game and managed to keep Mystics at arm’s length as they ran out 73-57 point winners.

Swords Thunder got their first win of the season in a trip to Limerick as they took down the Celtics. Celtics also searching for their first win struggled from the start of the game, as Thunder gained an early 10 point lead by the end of the first quarter. Balanced scoring from the Swords side helped build the lead throughout the game as it finished 56-82 points.

Griffith College Templeogue ran out impressive 109-37-point winners over UL Huskies in Dublin Saturday evening. In what was a dominant performance from Templeogue, Lynn Tunnah was top scorer with 19 points in an all-round strong team performance that places the south Dublin side top of the northern conference table.

Portlaoise Panthers get the home 83-66 win over Phoenix Rockets Saturday. Rockets managed to keep the game close at the half with the score 36-32 points in favour of the home side. The game remained close going into the fourth quarter, due to Kayonna Lee 21 points keeping the Rockets in contention. But Panthers put on a commanding display in the final quarter, with the help of Trudy Walker (20 points).

Fabplus North West struggled against a travelling Tipperary Knights team, the game started close with Tipperary having a narrow 14-15 point lead at the end of the first quarter. Courtney Michelle Strait (27 points) play helped spark a second quarter performance for the Knights that continued to the rest of the game, Roise and Shelby Tobin performing well on both ends of the floor helped cement the win. The North West side battled back in the fourth quarter through Clodagh Brennan (24 points) but it wasn’t enough as the game finished 57-70.

Basketball Ireland Results October 18th-20th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 67-70 Pyrobel Killester

Belfast Star 76-68 Moycullen

DCU Saints 85-70 Keanes Supervalu Killorglin

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 77-68 Griffith College Templeogue

Maree 77-89 UCD Marian

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 65-79 Fr Mathews

IT Carlow Basketball 56-89 DCU Mercy

Marble City Hawks 54-73 Maree

Maxol WIT Wildcats 71-66 Pyrobel Killester

Liffey Celtics 76-70 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball 98-84 Limerick Celtics

Ulster University 87-79 McGowans Tolka Rovers

LYIT Donegal 94-84 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Waterford Vikings 68-84 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

Portlaoise Panthers 82-97 Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Fabplus North West 57-70 Tipperary Knights

Ulster University 73-57 NUIG Mystics

Portlaoise Panthers 83-66 Phoenix Rockets

Team Tom McCarthys St Marys 81-76 Trinity Meteors (after overtime)

Limerick Celtics 56-82 Swords Thunder

Griffith College Templeogue 109-37 UL Huskies

Limerick Celtics 67-68 Phoenix Rockets

Basketball Ireland U20 Men’s National League Results

U20 Men’s North East

Andersontown Tigers 66-82 Ongar Chasers

St Vincents 81-82 UCD Marian

U20 Men’s South

Fr Mathews 83-75 Killorglin Cyms BC

Tralee Warriors 87-96 UCC Demons

U20 Men’s South East

Ballincollig 83-92 Neptune

Portlaoise Panthers 75-64 Waterford Vikings

U20 Men’s West

Moycullen BC 64-40 Sligo All Stars BC

Titans 86-69 UL Eagles

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results: October 12-13th 2019

Basketball Ireland Super League

Belfast Star 76-68 Moycullen

Top scorers Belfast Star: CJ Fulton 25, Aidan Quinn 14, Keelan Cairns 10

Top scorers Moycullen: Grant Olsson 24, Paul Kelly 15, James Tummon 9

Half time score: Belfast Star 45-35 Moycullen

Maree 77-89 UCD Marian

Top scorers Maree: Darin Johnson 18, Eoin Rockall 16, Paul Freeman 16

Top scorers UCD Marian: Mike Garrow 23, Barry Drumm 19, Aidan Dunne 11, Mario Markowicz 11

Half time score: Maree 39-42 UCD Marian

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Marble City Hawks 54-73 Maree

Top scorers Marble City Hawks: Cassidy Williams 25, Elaine Kennington 8, Katie Fox 8

Top scorers Maree: Aine McDonagh 18, Carly McClendon 15, Claire Rockall 14

Half time score: Marble City Hawks 39-49 Maree

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Ulster University 73-57 NUIG Mystics

Top scorers Ulster University: Kollyns Scarborough 33, Lexi Posset 15, Alex Mulligan 9

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Karlee Alves 20, Rebecca Carmody 17, Joelle Pesaityte 7

Half time score: Ulster University 42-28 NUIG Mystics