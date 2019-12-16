BASKETBALL RECAP: Maree overcome Moycullen in Superleague



It was a close one in Galway as Maree and Moycullen went head-to-head in their big derby clash. Moycullen had the better of the opening half, with Grant Olsson and Dylan Cunningham leading the charge to see them into a 38-43 point half-time lead. A big push in the third from Maree though, led by Darin Johnson and Orioles Balsells Plaza saw Maree edge in front 63-59 going into the last quarter, and they pushed on to win out 87-79 in the end.

Over in the Women’s Super League, Ambassador UCC Glanmire picked up an important win at home on Saturday evening as they ran out 10-point winners over Maree in Cork, 72-62. Nothing separated the sides in the opening half, with Claire Rockall dominating for the visitors early on and some well-worked scores for Glanmire at the other end seeing it tied at 37 points apiece at the half. Huge performances from Casey Grace and Tatum Neubert for Glanmire would ultimately prove to be the difference though, as they combined on the night for 42 points to lead Mark Scannell’s charges home to a key victory and move them back into second place in the table.

Speaking afterwards, Coach Scannell stated: “That was a really tough game. Our defense got us over the line and we made some big shots down the stretch. It was a very important win, a great team win and it keeps us in touch.”

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s scooped a big win in their clash with NUIG Mystics in Kerry on Saturday evening, winning out 71-55 in an impressive display. Lorraine Scanlon and Denise Dunlea combined for a big 46 points for the hosts on the night, in an all-round polished team performances as, despite solid performances from Ailish O’Reilly and Ciara McCreanor of Mystics, St Mary’s just had too much and won out well in the end.

Basketball Ireland Results: December 12-15th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Maree 87-79 Moycullen

Griffith College Templeogue 79-90 Belfast Star

DBS Éanna 92-76 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

UCD Marian 76-86 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin 101-100 Coughlan C&S Neptune (after overtime)

Pyrobel Killester 89-95 DCU Saints

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Maxol WIT Wildcats 79-46 IT Carlow Basketball

Fr Mathews 67-63 Marble City Hawks

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 72-62 Maree

DCU Mercy 76-33 Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics

Singleton SuperValu Brunell 93-95 Pyrobel Killester (after overtime)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Limerick Sport Eagles 72-103 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

Portlaoise Panthers 66-83 IT Carlow Basketball

Ulster University 95-86 LYIT Donegal

EJ Sligo All-Stars 99-79 Waterford Vikings

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 125-106 Limerick Celtics

Fr Mathews 77-64 McGowans Tolka Rovers

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Limerick Celtics 66-67 UL Huskies

Trinity Meteors 82-68 Griffith College Templeogue

Fabplus North West 47-70 Phoenix Rockets

Tipperary Knights 56-59 Portlaoise Panthers

Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s 71-55 NUIG Mystics

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: December 21st

Saturday 21st December 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Belfast Star v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, De La Salle, 18:30;

UCD Marian v Griffith College Templeogue, UCD, 19:00;

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v DBS Eanna, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Phoenix Rockets v Ulster University, Methodist College Belfast, 15:30;

UL Huskies v Trinity Meteors, UL, 17:00;

Swords Thunder v Griffith College Templeogue, ALSAA-Dublin, 19:00;

Tipperary Knights v NUIG Mystics, Pres Thurles, 19:30;