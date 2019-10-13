BASKETBALL RECAP: DCU Last Ones Standing In Women’s Super League While Éanna And Neptune’s Winning Streak Continues

DCU Mercy are now the only undefeated team remaining in the Women’s Super League after a thrilling 77-70 victory over WIT Wildcats. DCU held the advantage at the end of the first quarter thanks to scoring from Sarah Woods and Ashley Russell. Wildcats fought back to capture the lead heading into the half, 31-36. The teams were evenly matched in the third with scores coming from Wildcats’ Jasmine Walker and DCU’s Meredith Burkhall. DCU then pulled away in the fourth to take the game and keep their undefeated streak.

Elsewhere, defending champions Liffey Celtics took home their second win in a row on Saturday night, running out 70-76 point winners over Maree in a tense finish in Galway. A massive second half display from the hosts saw them fight back at an early Maree lead with including an incredible 32-point display from American Kylee Smith. Fellow American, Darby Maggard had an impressive performance from beyond the three-point line as she finished with 17 points.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Laura Mullally said: ” We are happy to come away with a win tonight against an experienced and well coached Maree squad – while there were moments in the game where we struggled to score the basketball, we stayed committed on the defensive end and tried to challenge every shot and rebound the ball. We are still have things to improve in as a team, but overall we are happy to add a road win early in the season and will look forward to coming back home next weekend.”

Fr Mathews secured their second win of the season in the Women’s Super League after they defeated a valiant IT Carlow, 74-68 in Cork. Shannon Brady and Amy Murphy performed on both ends of the court for Mathews as they fought to keep control of scoring from Carlow’s Alyssa Velles and Kaitlyn Slagus who combined for 47 points. Despite their best efforts it was Mathews who came away with the important victory and leaving Carlow seeking their first win.

The fourth game this weekend saw Pyrobel Killester run out 69-45 winners over Marble City Hawks in IWA-Clontarf. Christa Reed and Ash McCann combined for 43 points for the Dublin side as they cruised to their second victory of the season.

DBS Éanna continued their perfect start to the Men’s Super League season with a 74-94 point win over Pyrobel Killester, in Dublin on Saturday evening. The win sees the newly-promoted side as one of just two unbeaten teams left in the league after four rounds of games.

Éanna got off to a great start, opening up a 14-24 lead at the end of the first quarter to see Killester on the back foot from early on. A big second quarter from both sides saw Killester claw at Éanna’s lead at the break, 40-45. Huge scoring from Éanna’s Marko Tomic and Neil Lynch saw them extend their lead to 19 at the end of the third. Killester’s Keith Anderson and Isaac Westbrooks fought their hardest to build a scoring run but in the end, Éanna finished twenty-point winners.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Darren McGovern said: “That was a tough one tonight. We gave as good as we got tonight. Terrific performances by us all. I was worried coming here with some players on their sick beds and missing some rotations but we delivered a strong performance. I couldn’t have asked for more than what the guys gave. They are a fantastic group of guys.”

Coughlan C&S Neptune are the only other unbeaten team in the league, taking home a 100-84 point win over Abbey Seals Dublin Lions in Cork. Neptune held a narrow 23-19 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to scoring from player/coach Lehmon Colbert. At the end of the second, Neptune led 52-36 after an impressive display of both offensive and defensive capabilities. Romonn Nelson finished the game with a whopping 30 points for Lions but it was Neptune who came away with the victory.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Lehmon Colbert said: “I think we got better as a team tonight. Things that we were struggling with in the first couple weeks, we managed to do tonight, so I’m very happy to come away with the win and be 4-0.”

Elsewhere, UCD Marian edged Moycullen 79-73 in Dublin, with Mike Garrow leading the scoring for the hosts with 25 points. Griffith College Templeogue recorded a substantial 108-79 victory over Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin in Dublin with Puff Summers leading all scorers with 22 points. Belfast Star secured their second win of the season with a 77-61 victory over Maree. Star’s Delaney Blaylock contributed a whopping 27 points to his side’s victory. In the final game of the day, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors put on a dominant display of basketball as they defeated DCU Saints, 60-104. Jonathan Lawson had a massive 35 points for Tralee as they eased their way to victory in Carrickmacross.

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Fabplus North West are still left looking for their first win of the season after a 50-75 loss to Griffith College Templeogue. Despite great performance from Aisling Nee, North West still found themselves down 25-33 at the half. A great display from Lynn Tunnah helped Templeogue extend their lead and keep Fabplus at arm’s length for the remainder of the game.

Trinity Meteors made it two wins from two this season, as they demonstrated a composed performance Saturday afternoon, with a44-81 point win over Limerick Celtics. Meteors led from the beginning, and despite Limerick Celtics best efforts and Kendall Bradbury’s 23 points, they couldn’t find a foothold in the game.

NUIG Mystics came from behind to take home their second win of the season, in a challenging away game against UL Huskies Saturday. Ailish O’Reilly was instrumental for the Galway side, finishing the game with 21 points and helping to spark the comeback against the Huskies, as Mystics emerged victorious 57-66.

Ulster University were victorious in the Ulster derby as they faced off against local rivals Phoenix Rockets. A confident display from the hosts saw them into 42-28 lead at the half, and the scoring prowess didn’t stop there with Kollyns Scarborough and Lexi Posset helping to lead Ulster University to an 89-58 win.

A confident display from St Mary’s was on show Saturday against Tipperary Knights, as they exhibited balance scoring from Lorraine Scanlon, Emma Sherwood and Loretta Maher. St Mary’s produced a 14 point lead at the half, the Knights couldn’t manage to make a comeback and the Castleisland side ran out 61-27 point winners.

Basketball Ireland Results: October 4-6th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Belfast Star 77-61 Maree

Pyrobel Killester 74-94 DBS Eanna

Coughlan CandS Neptune 100-84 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

UCD Marian 79-73 Moycullen

Griffith College Templeogue 108-79 Keanes Supervalu Killorglin

DCU Saints 60-104 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Pyrobel Killester 69-45 Marble City Hawks

Fr Mathews 74-68 IT Carlow Basketball

Maree 70-76 Liffey Celtics

DCU Mercy 77-70 WIT Wildcats

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ulster University 93-76 Waterford Vikings

Limerick Sports Eagles 66-97 LYIT Donegal

EJ Sligo All-Stars 104-93 Portlaoise Panthers (After Overtime)

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney 92-73 McGowansTolka Rovers

Fr Mathews 66-61 IT Carlow Basketball

Ulster University 64-77 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Fabplus North West 50-75 Griffith College Templeogue

Limerick Celtics 44-81 Trinity Meteors

UL Huskies 57-66 NUIG Mystics

Ulster University 89-58 Phoenix Rockets

Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s 61-27 Tipperary Knights

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Belfast Star 77-61 Maree

Top scorers Belfast Star: Delaney Blaylock 27, CJ Fulton 15, Aidan Quinn 12

Top scorers Maree: Eoin Rockall 14, Darin Johnson 10, John Burke 10

Half time score: Belfast Star 36-30 Maree

UCD Marian 79-73 Moycullen

Top scorers UCD Marian: Mike Garrow 25, Barry Drumm 19, Aidan Dunne 12, Neil Baynes 12

Top scorers Moycullen: Grant Olson 19, Conor Curran 14, Paul Kelly 13

Half time score: UCD Marian 39-39 Moycullen

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Maree 70-76 Liffey Celtics

Top scorers Maree: Claire Rockall 23, Carly McLendon 13, Aine McDonagh 10

Top scorers Liffey Celtics: Kylee Smith 32, Darby Maggard 17, Aine O’Connor 13

Half time score: Maree 41-49 Liffey Celtics

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

UL Huskies 57-66 NUIG Mystics

Top scorers UL Huskies: Orlaith Woods 14, Cathy Grant 12, Summer King 10

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Ailish O’Reilly 21, Rebecca Carmody 19, Karlee Alvee 8

Half time score: UL Huskies 34-30 NUIG Mystics

Basketball Ireland Fixtures October 18th-20th

Friday 18th October 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Fr Mathews, Mardyke Arena, 19:30;

Saturday 19th October 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Pyrobel Killester, Colaiste Bride, 17:30;

Belfast Star v Moycullen, De La Salle, 18:30;

DCU Saints v Keanes Supervalu Killorglin, St Vincents SS-Glasnevin, 19:00; Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Griffith College Templeogue, Tralee Sports Complex, 19:30;

Maree v UCD Marian, Calsanctius College, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

IT Carlow Basketball v DCU Mercy, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:15;

Marble City Hawks v Maree, O Loughlins GAA, 17:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Pyrobel Killester, Mercy Gym, 19:00;

Liffey Celtics v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:00

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

IT Carlow Basketball v Limerick Celtics, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

Ulster University v McGowansTolka Rovers, UUJ, 15:00;

LYIT Donegal v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Foyle Arena-Derry, 16:00;

Waterford Vikings v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, WIT, 19:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney, St Marys Sports Hall, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Fabplus North West v Tipperary Knights, Ballyshannon, 16:00;

Ulster University v NUIG Mystics, UUJ, 17:15;

Portlaoise Panthers v Phoenix Rockets, St Marys Sports Hall, 18:00;

Team Tom McCarthys St Marys v Trinity Meteors, St Marys Castleisland, 18:30;

Limerick Celtics v Swords Thunder, St Munchins, 19:00;

Griffith College Templeogue v UL Huskies, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00;

Sunday 20th October 2019

Basketball Ireland Womens Division One

Limerick Celtics v Phoenix Rockets, St Munchins, 15:00;