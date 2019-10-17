BASKETBALL PREVIEW Tralee and Templeogue prepare for battle while Glanmire host Fr Mathews in Cork derby

There is a huge clash in store this coming weekend in the Men’s Super League as last year’s champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors welcome contenders Griffith College Templeogue to the Tralee Sports Complex on Saturday.

Tralee come into the game with two wins and two losses in their previous Super League games this season, most recently, a commanding victory over DCU Saints. Tralee will look to Jonathan Lawson to continue his good start to the season and guide them to victory.

Templeogue have two wins and one loss so far this season, their most recent win, a convincing victory over Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin last weekend. Lorcan Murphy leads the charges for the Dublin side, averaging just over 24 points per-game this season, second only to Killorglin’s Allan Thomas who averages 26.5.

Elsewhere in the league, Maree welcome UCD Marian to Galway on Saturday evening as both sides look for important wins in this early stage of the season.

Maree suffered a defeat to Belfast Star last weekend, away from home, and are hoping that the return to Calasanctius College will give them the advantage over the Dublin outfit.

UCD defeated Maree’s Galway rivals, Moycullen, 79-73 in what was a competitive game in UCD. Mike Garrow top scored with 25 points to lead his side to victory and UCD will be hoping for a repeat performance this weekend.

Belfast Star will welcome Moycullen to De La Salle on Saturday as the teams look for crucial victories. Star come into the game with two wins and as many losses, while Moycullen have just the sole victory this season, along with three losses.

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions will look to secure their first victory of the season when they welcome Pyrobel Killester to Coláiste Bríde on Saturday evening.

Killester come into this Dublin derby with two wins and two losses in their previous league games and will look to despatch the newly promoted side.

The final game of the weekend sees DCU Saints welcome Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin to the capital as they prepare for battle after both teams suffered defeats last weekend.

Over in the Women’s Super League meanwhile, there is a huge Cork derby in store as Ambassador UCC Glanmire welcome Fr Mathews to the Mardyke Arena on Friday evening. Glanmire will be itching to get back onto the court after they had a bye last weekend and Shrita Parker and Aine McKenna will be raring to go. Mathews, coming off a victory over IT Carlow last weekend, will look to Shannon Brady and Amy Murphy to lead them to the derby victory.

IT Carlow will look to gain their first victory of the season on Saturday but they have a large task at hand as they welcome the only undefeated team in the league, DCU Mercy, to the Barrow Centre. Marble City Hawks welcome league newcomers Maree to Kilkenny as they also chase their first win this season. Liffey Celtics welcome Singleton SuperValu Brunell to Leixlip as they look to get back on track in an effort to defend their Super League crown. Brunell meanwhile, are looking for their first win. Finally, Maxol WIT Wildcats and Pyrobel Killester will come face to face on Saturday as both teams look to continue their flying start to the season.

The second round of the Basketball Ireland U20 Men’s National League takes place this weekend. See fixtures below.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures October 18th-20th *note these fixtures are all the National League fixtures

Friday 18th October 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Fr Mathews, Mardyke Arena, 19:30;

Saturday 19th October 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Pyrobel Killester, Colaiste Bride, 17:30;

Belfast Star v Moycullen, De La Salle, 18:30;

DCU Saints v Keanes Supervalu Killorglin, St Vincents SS-Glasnevin, 19:00;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Griffith College Templeogue, Tralee Sports Complex, 19:30;

Maree v UCD Marian, Calsanctius College, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball v DCU Mercy, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:15;

Marble City Hawks v Maree, O Loughlins GAA, 17:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Pyrobel Killester, Mercy Gym, 19:00;

Liffey Celtics v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v Limerick Celtics, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

Ulster University v McGowans Tolka Rovers, UUJ, 15:00;

LYIT Donegal v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Foyle Arena-Derry, 16:00;

Waterford Vikings v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, WIT, 19:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney, St Marys Sports Hall, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Fabplus North West v Tipperary Knights, Ballyshannon, 16:00;

Ulster University v NUIG Mystics, UUJ, 17:15;

Portlaoise Panthers v Phoenix Rockets, St Marys Sports Hall, 18:00;

Team Tom McCarthys St Marys v Trinity Meteors, St Marys Castleisland, 18:30;

Limerick Celtics v Swords Thunder, St Munchins, 19:00;

Griffith College Templeogue v UL Huskies, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00;

Sunday 20th October 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Limerick Celtics v Phoenix Rockets, St Munchins, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland U20 Men’s National League Fixtures October 20th

U20 Men’s North East

Andersontown Tigers v Ongar Chasers, St Vincents, 14:00;

St Vincents v UCD Marian, St Vincents, 16:00;

U20 Men’s South

Fr Mathews v Killorglin Cyms BC, Tralee Complex, 11:30;

Tralee Warriors v UCC Demons, Tralee Complex, 13:30;

U20 Men’s South East

Ballincollig v Neptune, Ballincollig, 11:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v Waterford Vikings, Ballincollig, 13:00;

U20 Men’s West

Moycullen BC v Sligo All Stars BC, Coláiste Iognáid (The Jes), 12:30;

Titans v UL Eagles, Coláiste Iognáid (The Jes), 15:00;