BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Three big games in store in Men’s Super League as the battle at the top continues to heat up

There are three big games up for decision in the Men’s Super League this weekend as the countdown to Christmas continues. A huge battle at the top of the table sees Belfast Star welcome league leaders and reigning champions, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, to De La Salle on Saturday evening.



Star come into the game off the back of a big statement win over Griffith College Templeogue in Dublin last weekend, to see them remain in joint second place on the table with an 8-4 record. American, Delaney Blaylock, looks to be back in solid form after his injury, while CJ Fulton and Aidan Quinn also played key roles for Star in last weekend’s win. This weekend is a different challenge though, as Tralee come to town. The Kerry side sit top of the table with just three losses so far this season, and previously beat Star down in Tralee back in the opening weeks of the season. They have welcomed a new American into the fold in Andre Berry who will look to cause problems inside for Star big man, Keelan Cairns, while the battle at the guard positions between the two sides is also set to be a key one to watch.



Looking ahead to the game, Belfast Star’s Adrian Fulton stated: “We have huge respect for Tralee. They have been the benchmark for other teams the last 18 months and are on a great run. They are superbly coached and have the deepest roster in the league, with multiple threats at every position. We are going to have to play at our very best to win, but we are excited and very much looking forward to the challenge. Hopefully, we can build on the momentum we have gained since losing in the Cup and a very good road win at Templeogue.”



Tralee’s Pat Price is also looking forward to the challenge, adding: “Every game brings its own challenges but we know the implications of Saturday’s result versus Star. We hope to make some physical recovery this week as we are banged up a bit. We will have to play our very best to compete with Star on their home court, and it will be a terrific battle no doubt.”



Elsewhere, Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin will be hoping to make it seven home wins in a row this weekend as they welcome DBS Éanna to Kerry on Saturday night. Éanna sit in joint second place on the table and are also coming into the game off the back of a win last weekend over Dublin neighbours, Abbey Seals Dublin Lions. Killorglin’s home record this year though has been extremely impressive, and with Colin O’Reilly and Allan Thomas driving them to a stunning overtime win over Neptune last weekend, confidence will be high for the hosts.



It’s a big Dublin derby for UCD Marian and Griffith College Templeogue this weekend meanwhile, as they meet once more in UCD on Saturday evening. This is the sides’ third meeting of the year, with Templeogue getting the better of both previous two fixtures – beating UCD in the first league game and later knocking them out of the Hula Hoops National Cup. Both teams come into the game off the back of tough losses last weekend, Marian at the hands of Tralee while Templeogue went down to Star. This is a key game for both sides as the loser of this game will see their loss record increase to six defeats.



Elsewhere, the Women’s Super League and Men’s Division One are on Christmas break this weekend, while there are four games over in the Women’s Division One, with UL Huskies hosting Trinity Meteors, Phoenix Rockets facing off against neighbours Ulster University, Tipperary Knights host NUIG Mystics while it’s derby day for Swords Thunder and Griffith College Templeogue.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures – December 21st:

Saturday 21st December 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Belfast Star v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, De La Salle, 18.30;

UCD Marian v Griffith College Templeogue, UCD Sports Centre, 19.00;

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin v DBS Eanna, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19.15;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

UL Huskies v Trinity Meteors,St Munchins College, 14.00;

Phoenix Rockets v Ulster University, Methodist College, 15.30;

Swords Thunder v Griffith College Templeogue, Alsaa Dublin, 17.30;

Tipperary Knights v NUIG Mystics, Pres Thurles, 19.30;

Basketball Ireland Under 20 Men’s National League:

Moycullen BC v Titans, The Jes, 14:30