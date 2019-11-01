BASKETBALL PREVIEW: DCU Mercy Set For Major Battle In Cork, While Belfast Star Host UCD Marian In Big Clash

After four rounds of league games, DCU Mercy remain the only unbeaten team in the Women’s Super League, but face an extremely tough test this weekend.

The league leaders travel to Cork to face Fr Mathews – who have lost just one of their opening four games – in what is set to be one of the games of the weekend. Mathews, who are reigning Champions Trophy champions, will be hoping to defend their home court in style on Saturday evening and will look to the experience of Grainne Dwyer, Shannon Brady and Chantell Alford to try and get them over the line this weekend.

Mathews’ head coach, James Fleming, looked ahead to the clash: “We have a young squad this year and have been happy with our progress so far. DCU are the team to beat, they have a squad full of internationals with a brilliant coach. We are up against it, and it will be nice to see how we are as a group – we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Mercy for their part have a talented cast to choose from, with Sarah Woods dazzling for them against Maree last weekend, Americans Ashley Russell and Meredith Burkhall now well and truly settled in, and young stars such as Rachel Huijsdens and Maeve Phelan coming more and more to the fore.

Looking ahead to it, coach Mark Ingle stated: “We’re looking forward to the challenge of playing Fr Mathews in Cork. They have had a good start to the season and have an established side that have been together now for three years, while we have been integrating some new players into our set up and have been focused don trying to get better each week. It will be a very competitive game as both teams have strong inside games, so it will be a different challenge for the referees to get the calls right with two big teams going against each other in the paint.”

One of the other big clashes of the weekend in the Women’s Super League sees the second meeting in as many weeks of Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics and Ambassador UCC Glanmire. The sides met just last Saturday evening in Cork in the opening round of the Hula Hoops Cup where an on fire Glanmire side knocked the reigning cup champions out of this year’s competition. Liffey were without the services of Sorcha Tiernan due to injury and will be hoping to reverse that result at home this weekend to keep their current strong league form going.

Another interesting matchup is in store in Waterford, as Maree travel to face Maxol WIT Wildcats. Both teams have identical records in the league so far, and with Wildcats boasting a tough inside game and Maree known for a fast-paced, high intensity game, it’ll be interesting to see who dictates the pace of the clash. Elsewhere, Pyrobel Killester host IT Carlow Basketball while Singleton SuperValu Brunell face off against Marble City Hawks.

Over in the Men’s Super League meanwhile, one of the big battles of the weekend sees the meeting of Belfast Star and UCD Marian in De La Salle on Saturday evening. Both teams come into the clash off the back of a mixed weekend of results last weekend, with each side losing one game and winning one game. Star will be looking to new signing Ben Marello for some big scores this weekend, as well as the sharpshooting and hugely impressive CJ Fulton as they bid to bag a big home win.

Elsewhere around the league, unbeaten DBS Éanna travel across town to meet DCU Saints in a big Dublin derby on Saturday evening. Coughlan C&S Neptune meanwhile face off against Pyrobel Killester in Cork. Neptune lost their unbeaten tag last bank holiday Monday afternoon at the hands of Griffith College Templeogue in Dublin, and will be hoping to bounce back strong from that loss this weekend. Killester meanwhile come in off the back of a tough home loss to Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and will be aiming to take the spoils from Cork.

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions meanwhile are still chasing their first win of the season and will be aiming to do it at home this weekend as they welcome Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin. Killorglin come in off the back of a big win against Belfast Star last weekend, but with both of their two wins so far this season coming at their home court, Lions will be hoping to deliver another on the road blow to the Kerry side. Maree host Griffith College Templeogue in Galway on Saturday evening in what’s set to be a closely-contested game, while Warriors go head-to-head with Moycullen in Tralee.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: November 1st-3rd

Friday 1st November 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

UL Huskies v Limerick Celtics, UL Arena-Limerick, 20:15;

Saturday 2nd November 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Keanes Supervalu Killorglin, Colaiste Bride, 17:30;

Coughlan CandS Neptune v Pyrobel Killester, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

DCU Saints v DBS Eanna, DCU Complex, 19:00;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Moycullen, Tralee Sports Complex, 19:30;

Belfast Star v UCD Marian, De La Salle, 20:00;

Maree v Griffith College Templeogue, Calasanctius College, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Fr Mathews v DCU Mercy, Fr Mathews Arena, 17:00;

Pyrobel Killester v IT Carlow Basketball, IWA Clontarf, 18:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Maree, Mercy Gym, 19:00;

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:15;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Limerick Sports Eagles v IT Carlow Basketball, PESS Building-UL-Limerick, 19:00;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Ulster University, Mercy College, 19:30;

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney v LYIT Donegal, Killarney, 19:30;

Fr Mathews v Waterford Vikings, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45;

Portlaoise Panthers v Limerick Celtics, St Marys Sports Hall, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Phoenix Rockets v Swords Thunder, Methodist College Belfast, 15:30;

Griffith College Templeogue v Ulster University, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00;

Sunday 3rd November 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Marble City Hawks, Parochial Hall, 14:45