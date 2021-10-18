BASKETBALL: NUIG Mystics Victorious but defeat for three Galway Teams

Moycullen suffered a second defeat in this year’s InsureMyVan.ie Super League after they went down 84-81 to Garvey’s Tralee Warriors.

New signing Aaron Calixte once again led scoring, on 31 points, with Fergal O’Sullivan (17) and James Fernane (10) also playing vital roles in the win.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling was relieved afterwards: “A hard game for us on the road against a Moycullen team well coached and well run, but we had some huge performances from our young players, Steven Bowler and James Fernane, who helped us get over the line.”

John Cunningham was frustrated in the aftermath. “Disappointing result. After a big effort last week, we just didn’t get the same intensity in the first-half and they scored way too easily. Then, when we got back in the game, we had turnovers and bad decisions at key moments. Credit to Tralee, they made big shots consistently and fully deserved the win in the end. We just have to knuckle down for a tough trip to Killorglin next weekend.”

C&S Neptune picked up their first win of the season, a 92-78 success over NUIG Maree. The teams were level at 43-43 at half-time and C&S Neptune led by a point 67-66 going into the final quarter, before pulling away to win by 14 points. Nil Sabata top scored for the Cork side, with 25 points.

Player/coach Colin O’Reilly was pleased with how his side fared. “Really nice performance and win for us in the end. (NUIG) Maree are well coached and executed their play throughout. We seemed a little anxious early, forcing the issue and missed nine of our first ten shots, but once we settled down we got into our flow better.

“The game was in the balance heading into the fourth and our defence really stepped up to hold them scoreless for long patches. Overall we had fantastic contributions across the board individually. Our guards set the tone defensively and our bigs dominated the glass when needed. Still a lot to work on, but a lot easier to do that after a win”, O’Reilly said.

In the MissQuote.ie Division 1 Ulster University, NUIG Mystics and Tipperary Knights remain unbeaten. NUIG Mystics defeated Limerick Sport Huskies 65-60

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 new National League side Grand Hotel Malahide made it two wins from two, with a 86-74 win over Ulster University.

InsureMyVan.ie Super League – Round 2 results

C&S Neptune 92-78 NUIG Maree

Moycullen 81-84 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 – Round 2 fixtures

Titans 53-66 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

MissQuote.ie Division 1 – Round 2 results

NUIG Mystics 65-60 Limerick Sport Huskies

InsureMyVan.ie Super League – Round 3 fixtures

Saturday 23rd October

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v NUIG Maree 1600

Team 360 Financial Killorglin v Moycullen 1915

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 – Round 3 fixtures

Saturday 23rd October

Titans v Ulster University 1800

MissQuote.ie Division 1 – Round 3 fixtures

Saturday 23rd October

Limerick Celtics v NUIG Mystics 1700

