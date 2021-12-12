BASKETBALL: NUIG Mystics Only Galway Winners This Weekend (11th/12th December)

Things went into overtime in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League at IWA Clontarf on Saturday, as Killester BC and NUIG Maree proved to be evenly matched at the final buzzer (83-83). The home team Killester BC fought hard in the extra period to secure the win by a margin of five (99-94).

Ireland international player Ciarán Roe was in form for Killester BC, scoring 31 points in the game. John Behan (21 points) and Tomas Fernandez (17 points) back up Roe in his offensive efforts. Equaling the high scoring of Ciarán Roe was NUIG Maree’s De’Ondre Jackson, who also added 31 points to his side’s tally.

Jeryn Lucas scored 12 for NUIG Maree, with Luka Kraljic the next top scorer with seven. Another coach absent due to Covid-19, Killester’s assistant coach Mark Grennell stood in for head coach Brian O’Malley. “Great win for us tonight, the guys dug really deep and pulled it out.

“We started really brightly, and then in the second quarter we had a rocky spell, but from there until about a minute to go in the first half we got a bit of momentum and strung plays together. We knew Maree were going to come back at us, and to be fair they played some great basketball.

“Their American duo combined for 43, so we were under pressure. But listen, the guys did a great job, they worked hard and made a few key plays in OT to get the win”, summarised an upbeat Grennell after the contest.

UCD Marian hosted Moycullen BC on Sunday in the last InsureMyVan.ie Super League fixture of the round, with the victory going to the home team (77-56). Srdjan Stojanovic was a high scorer once more for UCD Marian, totaling 25 points in the game. Mariusz Markowicz (19 points) and Jonathan Jean (16 points) also scored well for UCD Marian.

Lead scorers for Moycullen were Grant Olsen (17 points), Ayberk Taylan (16 points) and Eoghan Kelly (9 points).

In the InsureMyHouse.ie Division 1, EJ Sligo All-Stars pulled off a 25 point victory over Titans (85-60) as they visited the Galway team. Keith Jordan, with 26 points, and Zack Powell, with 25 points, were the important difference for the Sligo team. Comhghall McCormack (19 points) and Peter Brown (15 points) were top scorers for Titans.

LYIT Donegal were unable get the better of NUIG Mystics who went home with the win in the MissQuote.ie Woemn’s Division 1. Despite excellent shooting from Shannon Cunningham (24 points), and Maria Kealy (20 points) for LYIT Donegal, the attacking prowess of Kara McCleane (22 points), Hazel Finn (19 points) and Courtney Cecere (18 points) helped NUIG Mystics to the win.

==

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Results (11th – 12th December)

==

Killester 99 – 94 (OT) NUIG Maree

Half-time score: 46 – 39

Top scorers:

Killester – Ciaran Roe 31, John Behan 21, Tomas Fernandez Zerolo 17

NUIG Maree – De’Ondre Jackson 31, Jeryn Locas 12, Luka Kraljic 7

==

UCD Marian 77 – 56 Moycullen BC

Half-time score: 34 – 30

Top scorers:

UCD Marian – Srdjan Stojanovic 25, Mariusz Markowicz 19, Jonathan Jean 16

Moycullen BC – Grant Olson 17, Ayberk Taylan 16, Eoghan Kelly 9

==

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Results (9th – 11th December)

==

Titans 60 – 85 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Half-time score: 38 – 49

Top scorers:

Titans – Comhghall McCormack 19, Peter Brown 15, Malik Thiam 11

EJ Sligo All-Stars – Keith Jordan 26, Zack Powell 25, Jamie Hayes 10

==

MissQuote.ie Division 1 Results (11th – 12th December)

==

LYIT Donegal 75 – 90 NUIG Mystics

Half-time score: 45 – 36

Top scorers:

LYIT Donegal – Shannon Cunningham 24, Maria Kealy 20, Sophie Carr 8

NUIG Mystics – Kara McCeane 22, Hazel Finn 19, Courtney Cecere 18

==

National League – Upcoming Fixtures

==

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Fixtures

==

Saturday 18th December

DBS Éanna v NUIG Maree – Coláiste Éanna (19.00)

Sunday 19th December

Moycullen BC v Killester BC – Coláiste Baile Chlair (15.00)

==

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Fixtures

==

Saturday 18th December

Titans BC v Drogheda Wolves – Ballinfoile Centre (18.00)

==

MissQuote.ie Division 1 Fixtures

==

Saturday 18th December

Swords Thunder v NUIG Mystics – ALSAA Sports Complex (17.30)