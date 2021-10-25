BASKETBALL: NUIG Mystics Keep Galway Flag Flying But Three Teams Fall In Round 3

In the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, it’s Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig and Griffith College Templeogue who remain as the only undefeated teams after the third round of games in the competition.

It was a tough contest in Ballincollig Community School on Saturday, where Tradehouse Central Ballincollig came from 10 points behind at half-time, to overcome NUIG Maree by eight points at the close.

This continues Tradehouse Central Ballincollig’s unbeaten run in the competition, and was aided by the scoring efforts of Andre Nation (24), Adrian O’Sullivan (17), and Milorad Sedlarevic (16).

A prolific Deondre Jackson led NUIG Maree in their scoring, adding 34 points to their total. Paul Freeman (10) and Lovre Tvrdic (7) were NUIG Maree’s next top scorers.

Team 360 Financial Killorglin recorded their first win of the season by overcoming Moycullen 90-74. Scoring was led by Simon Francis (22), Allan Thomas (21), Xabi Arriaga (15) for Team 360 Killorglin, as they fought hard to build on the narrow two-point lead (45-43) which they held at half-time.

Moycullen, who have now also lost all three of their games thus far, had strong shooters in Grant Olsson (19), Kyle Cunningham (17) and Josh Marvesley (15), but it was not enough to topple the home side.

In the MissQuote.ie Division 1, NUIG Mystics recorded their third win in a row, 84-63 at Limerick Celtics.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1, Ulster University also overcame their loss last weekend by defeating Titans 86-83 away in Galway.

Adrian O’Neill provides a full round-up

