BASKETBALL: NUIG Mystics Chasing A Third Title This Season On Saturday

==

The Address UCC Glanmire will continue their pursuit of the treble when Mark Scannell’s side take on Singleton SuperValu Brunell at 4.30pm on Saturday in the MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy final, as the dates and times for the National League finals weekend at the National Basketball Arena were announced.

At 7pm on Saturday double-chasing InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors face C&S Neptune in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League final, in a repeat of January’s National Cup final.

NUIG Mystics are also seeking their third title of the season, the MissQuote.ie Division 1 League champions and InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup winners, will come up against Ulster University in the MissQuote.ie Division 1 League Cup final at 12 midday on Saturday, which is a repeat of the MissQuote.ie Division 1 League final.

EJ Sligo All-Stars and UCC Demons, who both secured promotion to the InsureMyVan.ie Super League by virtue of reaching the Division 1 final, face off at 2pm on Saturday. Victory for UCC Demons would see them clinch a double, having already won the InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ National Cup.

Elsewhere, the InsureMyVan.ie U20 Men’s National League final between Quishs Ballincollig and UCD Marian is at 12 midday on Sunday. The InsureMyVan.ie U20 Men’s National League plate final, that sees Sligo All-Stars come up against Templeogue BC, is at 10am on Saturday.

The inaugural InsureMyHouse.ie Masters National Cup finals kick off the weekend’s action – the InsureMyHouse.ie Masters Over 40’s Men National Cup between Midlands Masters and Dublin Vikings is at 7.30pm on Friday. The weekend is concluded with two Masters National Cup finals, at 2pm Killarney Cougars face UCD Lions in the InsureMyHouse.ie Masters Over 50’s Men National Cup. It is followed by the InsureMyHouse.ie Masters Over 40’s Women National Cup final between Glanmire and Midlands Masters, at 4pm.

Spectator tickets for the finals can be purchased here. Each final will also be streamed live on Basketball Ireland’s YouTube channel.

Accreditation opens for National League finals weekend

The deadline to apply for accreditation for the National League finals weekend is Tuesday 29th March at 5pm. The finals will take place at the National Basketball Arena from Friday 1st April to April 3rd and a full list of fixtures can be found below.

Those seeking accreditation should email [email protected]. Please mark the subject title ‘National League Finals accreditation’. No late applications will be accepted . You must include your name, media organisation, position (journalist/videographer/photographer), highlighting the game/s you wish to attend.

Post-game mixed zones will be in operation for games and media. Media/photographers must strictly adhere to the allocated zones on their accreditation passes.

Fixtures

Friday April 1st

InsureMyHouse.ie Masters Over 40’s Men National Cup Final

Midlands Masters v Dublin Vikings – 1930

Saturday April 2nd

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s U20 National League Plate Final

Sligo All-Stars v Templeogue BC – 1000

MissQuote.ie Division 1 League Cup Final

NUIG Mystics v Ulster University – 1200

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Final

EJ Sligo All-Stars v UCC Demons – 1400

MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy Final

The Address UCC Glanmire v Singleton SuperValu Brunell – 1630

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Final

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v C&S Neptune – 1900

Sunday April 3rd

InsureMyVan.ie U20 Men’s National League Final

Quishs Ballincollig v UCD Marian – 1200

InsureMyHouse.ie Masters Over 50’s Men National Cup Final

Killarney Cougars v UCD Lions – 1400

InsureMyHouse.ie Masters Over 40’s Women National Cup Final

Glanmire v Midlands Masters – 1600