BASKETBALL: NUIG Mystics Chase National Cup Success This Weekend

It’s a massive weekend for NUIG Mystics this Sunday (23rd January) when they take on Griffith College Templeogue in the insuremyhouse.ie Division 1 National Cup Final.

The Galway side have been on a roll this year currently sitting top of the Conference with eight victories on the bounce.

Paul O’Brien’s charges were 10-point victors over the Dublin outfit in the league in November and will be favoured to do so again.

Top scorer Áine McDonagh has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly at the launch for the insuremyhouse.ie National Cup Finals.

Tip-off between NUIG Mystics and Griffith College Templeogue on Sunday at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght is 1.30pm

InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup tickets

The National Basketball Arena is operating on a 50% capacity for the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finals, in line with current government guidelines. Each club participating in the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup finals has been given a ticket allocation, any returned tickets will be sold on general sale at 1pm on Tuesday, 18th February and will be available for purchase on the Basketball Ireland website.

Women’s Division One National Cup Final

Griffith College Templeogue v NUIG Mystics (1330) Watch here